News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New NI Secretary of State meets Simon Coveney in Belfast

New NI Secretary of State meets Simon Coveney in Belfast
By Press Association
Friday, February 21, 2020 - 05:22 PM

The new Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has held a meeting with Tánaiste Simon Coveney in Belfast.

It is the first time that Brandon Lewis has met with Mr Coveney after he replaced Julian Smith in the Cabinet reshuffle last week.

Mr Smith was sacked as the Secretary of State weeks after he helped broker a deal that saw the Northern Ireland institutions restored.

Brandon Lewis replaced Julian Smith in the Cabinet reshuffle (Aaron Chown/PA)
Brandon Lewis replaced Julian Smith in the Cabinet reshuffle (Aaron Chown/PA)

Mr Lewis and the Tánaiste held a meeting at Stormont on Friday afternoon.

The visit comes weeks after Mr Coveney helped secure the New Decade, New Approach deal.

It is Mr Coveney’s first visit to Belfast after Fine Gael suffered huge losses in the general election.

Mr Coveney will remain as caretake Tánaiste until he is replaced, however it could take some time before a new government is in place in the Dáil.

On his first visit to Northern Ireland as Secretary of State, Mr Lewis said he is committed to delivering on the Government’s proposals to address the legacy of past violence and build on promises made by his predecessor.

More on this topic

Business leaders warn of workers shortage in NI under new UK immigration rulesBusiness leaders warn of workers shortage in NI under new UK immigration rules

Lives of Omagh families ‘on hold’ while judge ponders inquiry decisionLives of Omagh families ‘on hold’ while judge ponders inquiry decision

Letter to the Editor: pity that BBC documentary aired after the electionLetter to the Editor: pity that BBC documentary aired after the election

New IRA plans under car bomb attack on Sinn Féin members – O’NeillNew IRA plans under car bomb attack on Sinn Féin members – O’Neill


BelfastBrandon LewisNorthern IrelandSecretary of State for Northern IrelandSimon CoveneyTanaisteTOPIC: Northern Ireland

More in this Section

'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt'How does that represent change?' - Social Democrats TD would be 'massively uncomfortable' with FF/FG govt

High Court allows HSE to detain 'debilitated' woman in hospital who had been living in 'dire' conditionsHigh Court allows HSE to detain 'debilitated' woman in hospital who had been living in 'dire' conditions

Garda Commissioner: I will work with any elected government including a Sinn Féin-led oneGarda Commissioner: I will work with any elected government including a Sinn Féin-led one

Jogger injured by horse on gallops at Curragh Racecourse loses High Court damages claimJogger injured by horse on gallops at Curragh Racecourse loses High Court damages claim


Lifestyle

Bonnie Ryan couldn’t be happier.On a roll: Why Bonnie Ryan couldn't be happier

From Ireland to America and fashion to homeswares, designer Helen James is developing interiors products for the high street with an emphasis on sustainability, beauty and function, writes Carol O’CallaghanConsider this: Meet Helen James

Laura Harding goes on location to see where the new adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma was shotBehind the Scenes: Getting the inside story on the movie Emma

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 19, 2020

  • 6
  • 10
  • 16
  • 24
  • 25
  • 46
  • 29

Full Lotto draw results »