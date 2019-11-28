News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New nationwide mental health phone line launched


By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, November 28, 2019 - 12:43 PM

A new nationwide mental health phone line has been launched to help people access support and information.

The confidential 24/7 ‘Your Mental Health’ line is being run by the National Ambulance Service for callers to find out about services available in their area.

The dedicated phone number is 1800 111 888.

Martin Dunne, Director of the National Ambulance Service, explained that callers "will get a National Ambulance Service call taker on the phone."

He said the call takers are trained to recogninse medical conditions and they are also trained to deal with certain mental health issues and recognise it.

Mr Dunner added: "They will be able to signpost that person, or point that person in the right direction to be able to make another phonecall to another set part of the HSE that will be relevant and appropriate for what they are presenting with."

