News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New National Childcare Scheme sees 12,000 families apply for help in three weeks

New National Childcare Scheme sees 12,000 families apply for help in three weeks
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, December 11, 2019 - 03:44 PM

Up to 12,000 families have already applied for money to help pay for childcare since the new National Childcare Scheme opened three weeks ago.

Almost 8,500 awards have been made to parents so far.

Every parent is entitled to some financial assistance, but the amount depends on personal circumstances.

Children's Minister Katherine Zappone said she is aware the subsidy will not amount to much for some families.

Ms Zappone said: "I understand it's not enough but it's a whole lot more than we've been able to do in the past.

"7,500 children are getting access for the first time under the NCS and 40,000 more families are getting increased subsidies.

"As I said before though, it's a base, it's much easier to invest and much easier to receive the subsidies with the National Childcare Scheme."

READ MORE

Anonymous donations worth €31k make Christmas wishes come true for cancer-hit families in Meath

More on this topic

Minister: Creche operators were aware of fire safety regulations before nowMinister: Creche operators were aware of fire safety regulations before now

Childcare scheme’s PSC requirement ‘highly discriminatory’Childcare scheme’s PSC requirement ‘highly discriminatory’

National Childcare Scheme will reduce costs for thousands of families in IrelandNational Childcare Scheme will reduce costs for thousands of families in Ireland

IT issue delays launch of new National Childcare Scheme until next monthIT issue delays launch of new National Childcare Scheme until next month


childcareTOPIC: Childcare

More in this Section

Gardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in DublinGardaí investigating passport fraud make an arrest in Dublin

Report calls for the abolition of direct provisionReport calls for the abolition of direct provision

Finance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and RyanairFinance Minister 'trying to hide' €24m payment to Aer Lingus and Ryanair

NI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debateNI parties clash over Brexit and Westminster representation during TV debate


Lifestyle

Lizzo, Demi Lovato and Ashley Graham are among those prompting us to practise a little more self-love.5 times celebrities reminded us to be body positive in 2019

Wondering about wine for the big day? Leslie Williams has all the options, for every taste and budget.Something from the bar: The perfect drink selections this Christmas

Damon Smith faces the might of the First Order on the exhilarating Star Wars Rise Of The Resistance attraction at Walt Disney World in Orlando.Feeling the Force in Florida: Star Wars Rise Of The Resistance attraction opens at Walt Disney World

There’s nothing better than curling up with a good book over the Christmas holidays, says Kya deLongchamps.By the book: Our top home and interiors picks to curl up with over the festive season

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 07, 2019

  • 13
  • 16
  • 18
  • 25
  • 38
  • 41
  • 1

Full Lotto draw results »