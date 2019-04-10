New museum marking women's place in Irish history could be on the way, Josepha Madigan suggests

Culture Minister Josepha Madigan has suggested there could be a national women's museum amid claims institutions in Ireland are male-dominated.

Labour's Joan Burton raised the idea during Dáil questions, querying why there were no plans for one. The former Tánaiste dismissed suggestions a pop-up museum could work. She also criticised the fact that institutions were male-dominated in Ireland.

Responding, Ms Madigan agreed there was scope for such a new museum. This would follow on the success of The Rising commemorations and other events which had marked women's place in Irish history.

“The opportunity exists to explore the possibility of a permanent exhibition. If there is to be a permanent place for women's effects, it is important that it would be rolled out across the country.

It should be brought around the country so that students and others can see 120 years of Irish history, something that is being considered by the museum at the moment.

“There should be a way to incorporate women's place in that so that we are not airbrushed out of history. It is important to me that this be considered," she said.

“I take the Deputy's comments very seriously and thank her for raising this matter today," Ms Madigan added.