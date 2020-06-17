New motorsport centre in Cork 'could save lives'

Building a motorsport centre in Cork to divert youths from dangerous driving on public roads could save lives, a TD has said.

Thomas Gould, Sinn Fein TD for Cork North Central, said youths are unintentionally terrorising locals when they meet every night across Cork city and county to race cars and motorbikes through residential streets.

But a dedicated area, with tracks for bikes and cars to race more safely with mechanics on-site to teach youths about vehicle maintenance would remove this traffic from communities and educate young people.

“It could save lives,” said Mr Gould, “and kids could learn about mechanics and responsible vehicle maintenance. Motorsport in Cork city and county has a very strong tradition. This would give people somewhere safe to take their bikes or their cars.

“The Road Safety Authority could also use the space for safety demonstrations. And it would create friendships among people with similar interests. Sports clubs are great but not everyone is interested in sport."

Mr Gould called on Cork city and county councils to consult youth groups and motorsport groups to ascertain what would be needed from a site. The project could then be co-funded by the Department of Education and the Department of Justice, he said.

“We’re not talking huge money. It would not need to be premium land. There’s a lot of concern about young people and anti-social behaviour, getting into drinking and drugs, but there’s nothing for them to do and nowhere to go.

“There have been such issues around joyriding and teenagers buying ‘company cars’ which are sold off to them cheaply. Kimberly O’Connor was killed recently in a ‘company car’ bought for just €50.

“There have been too many deaths on our roads, and although this may not stop them all, it would definitely reduce them,” he said.

Many communities around Cork are currently calling for traffic calming measures, terrified that their children will be killed by speeding traffic.

Knocknaheeny is one of them. A protest is planned for tomorrow at 4.30pm on Harbour View Road where 16-year-old Kimberly O'Connor was killed in a crash just yards from her home in February. Kimberly’s aunt, Valerie Haynes, is organising the protest as part of the Impact - Our Community Matters group to call for traffic calming measures in the area.

Ms Haynes welcomed Mr Gould’s plans for a motorsport centre, saying that if young people could learn more about road safety it would make life safer for everyone.

Fellow Harbour View Road resident Don O’Sullivan said that the community “feels abandoned” by Cork City Council.

“Last Friday I counted 281 vehicles in 15 minutes, that’s 1,000 in one hour. Young children are playing along that road and vehicles are going too fast.

“Our demands are moderate - to lay speed bumps or other traffic calming measures to protect the community. Council seems to be ignoring us but we’re not backing down. We want action urgently before more lives are lost.”