New Metrolink south route set to stop at Charlemont

The National Transport Authority (NTA) and Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) have confirmed that the preferred route for Dublin’s Metro will only extend southbound as far as Charlemont. The route published last year included a proposal to upgrade the Luas Green line to Metro standard, with the Metro stretching south to Sandyford, but the new plans will see the development of a section from Swords to Charlemont with an interchange from Metro to Luas at Charlemont for passengers.

“It is projected that the number of people seeking to travel on the Green Line in future years will exceed the carrying capacity of the Luas system, requiring an upgrade,” the NTA and TII said in a statement. However, that upgrade is not expected to be needed for some time — perhaps 20 years or so.”

It also confirmed that the acquisition of pitches belonging to Na Fianna GAA club in Glasnevin will no longer be required.

“In consultation with Home Farm FC, we now propose to construct a more compact station under their pitch,” the statement read. “The pitch will be unavailable during the estimated three-year construction process, but will be fully restored afterwards. There will be no impact on CLG Na Fianna pitches.”

Both the use of Na Fianna GAA club’s pitches and the long-term closure of sections of the Luas Green Line sparked previous controversies. Transport Minister Shane Ross said he would “not countenance” a prolonged closure of the Luas Green Line for the works.

“The idea that we could close a vein or an artery into a major city for four years is completely and utterly unacceptable, or for two years is unacceptable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Dublin Chamber said the decision to drop the southside element of the MetroLink project is “not ideal”, but makes sense in order to move the project along.

“We liked the ambition shown by the NTA to have a dedicated Metro line that would run all the way from Swords to Sandyford,” said Dublin Chamber’s head of communications, Graeme McQueen. “However, the NTA’s decision to alter this aspect of the plan is understandable and necessary in order to push the project forward.”