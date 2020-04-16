News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New measures to reduce odours from plant in Carrigtwohill to begin shortly

The EPA is examining whether Merck Millipore has complied with the term of its operating licence after inspectors recorded “damp mould odours” during a visit of the facility earlier this month.
By Seán McCárthaigh

Reporter

Thursday, April 16, 2020 - 04:22 PM

New measures to reduce odours coming from a large industrial plant in east Cork are expected to begin next week, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

The environmental watchdog said Merck Millipore had plans to install a carbon filter unit at its facility in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork which was designed to address the issue of emissions generated during the manufacturing process.

“Initial civil and design works for the installation of the filter were completed over the weekend to ensure the carbon unit is installed as quickly as possible after the unit is delivered,” the EPA said.

The new equipment is due to be installed at the plant next week.

The factory has been under investigation by the EPA over a series of complaints of odours at the site which were first reported before Christmas.

The EPA is examining whether Merck Millipore has complied with the term of its operating licence after inspectors recorded “damp mould odours” during a visit of the facility earlier this month.

It acknowledged that the company had carried out further measures over the Easter bank holiday weekend to reduce the potential for further odour emissions.

The EPA said new covers had been installed at various outlets, aeration tanks and hatches, while improved seals had also been fitted to equipment.

Merck Millipore manufactures filtration devices and diagnostic membranes for analytical laboratories, biopharmaceutical and microelectronic industries at the Carrigtwohill plant which first opened in 1988 Its products are used in such items as pregnancy, urine and blood sampling kits.

The company said it had issued a statement about the odour and its mitigation plans to the chairperson of the Carrigtwohill Community Council and was also contacting local TD, councillors and local authorities to share details of its proposed actions.

In a statement, the company said: “We would like to reassure the public and our local neighbours that the odour is of an organic nature and does not pose a health risk.”

Merck Millipore said the problem had been linked to the odour abatement unit in its wastewater treatment plant and it was working hard to rectify the situation as quickly as possible.

It added: “The work that Merck does in Ireland and across the globe is considered essential in the fight against the current Covid-19 pandemic.

"Lateral flow membrane manufactured at the Carrigtwohill facility is a key component in Covid-19 rapid “Point of Care” testing kits.”

The EPA said it would continue to closely monitor the operation of the facility to ensure it operated in full compliance with its licence “within the shortest timeframe possible”.

TOPIC: Environment

