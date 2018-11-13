New measures introduced to help returned emigrants get driving licence

The process of obtaining an Irish driving licence is about to get much quicker for returning emigrants.

New regulations have been signed which will allow people to exchange their driving licence for the Irish equivalent.

This will apply to those who have a licence from another EU jurisdiction, or from a country with which Ireland has a bilateral agreement.

Meanwhile, those with a full-licence from a non-EU country where an exchange programme is not in place will be able to take the Irish driving test after six EDT lessons rather than 12.

"While it is not just about returning emigrants, I know that many returning emigrants who are not able to exchange their driving licences have found the process of getting an Irish driving licence very frustrating, as well as costly and time-consuming," said Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross.

"This new system will significantly reduce both the time and the cost involved. I am aware that some people would like us to go further.

However, I have weighed up the options, and I am convinced that requiring some lessons will help people to prepare for the test and improve their chances of passing at the first go, as well as helping them to adjust to specifically Irish road traffic rules.

"This will benefit a growing number of people, as our economy improves and more people come here, including returning emigrants."

The new measures will take effect from January 21, 2019.

Digital Desk