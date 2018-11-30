New measure means disabled can earn €22k a year before losing medical card

The Government has announced a new measure that makes it easier for people with disabilities to enter the workforce.

The amount people can earn while still holding on to their medical card has been boosted by 250%.

It has been raised from €120 per week to €427 per week.

People with disabilities can now earn €22,000 a year before their medical cards are taken off them.

Currently, those on Disability Allowance can only earn €6,000 before their entitlement to the card is removed.

The measures will take effect tomorrow and 826 people will immediately benefit from the higher earnings threshold.

Minister for State for Disability Issues, Finian McGrath, said it is part of a bigger process.

He said: "It's a start, it's a major start but we have to bring the broader society with us as well, we have to change the mindset in the broader society to way that we have a lot of talented people out there, fantastic young people in relation to IT skills, education skills, that have some form of disability.

"They want to work, they want to get into the workforce and they want to live their life as normal as possible."

At the launch today were Peter Boyd and Rachel Creevy, both of whom will benefit from the policy change.

Peter is 35 - a diagnosis of rheumatoid arthritis ended his working life as a barman - and he has gone back to college before re-joining the workforce in 2017 as a part-time Communications Officer with Cricket Ireland.

Up to now, he has been careful not to exceed the existing medical card disregard as he simply could not afford to lose his medical card such are his medical needs, but the change means he can increase his hours and his earnings significantly for 2019.

Rachel Creevy is also 35, a graduate of UCD and works as Youth Services Support Officer with the Irish Wheelchair Association. She works 16 hours a week.

Brittle Bones Syndrome means she is not suitable for full-time work and her medical needs are high.

Next year she was due to lose her medical card under the existing three-year period of grace. “This was a huge concern”, she says, “I was going to have to give up work”.

Anyone in receipt of the payment, and who does not currently have Medical Card eligibility, can apply either online or by completing an application form.

- Digital Desk