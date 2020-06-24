News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New manager appointed to controversial Caherciveen direct provision centre

The controversial Skellig Star Hotel. Picture: Valerie O’Sullivan
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, June 24, 2020 - 01:31 PM

A new manager has been appointed to the Skellig Star Hotel Direct Provision Centre in Cahersiveen.

The Department of Justice has confirmed that a new, fully vetted manager began work there on Monday morning.

Controversy has surrounded the Co Kerry direct provision centre since it opened in mid-March.

Locals and activists have called for it to be shut down saying its standards do not meet HSE guidelines.

More than 100 residents were transferred to a new direct provision centre established at the Skellig Star Hotel in the centre of Cahersiveen in March, during the pandemic.

Over 25 people later tested positive for Covid-19, with the first case was within a day of arrival.

However, the community was not informed by the HSE or the Department of Justice of any outbreak until much later.

