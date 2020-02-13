News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New Little Island development challenged by Fianna Fáil's Pádraig O'Sullivan

Fianna Fáil TD Pádraig O'Sullivan. Picture: Larry Cummins.
By Seán McCárthaigh
Thursday, February 13, 2020 - 03:12 PM

A large new development on an industrial estate at Little Island in Cork is being challenged by Fianna Fáil TD, Pádraig O'Sullivan amid claims it will disturb local residents in terms of noise and traffic as well as posing an environmental risk.

The Cork North Central TD has lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanála against Cork County Council’s decision to grant planning permission for the development of five new warehouses and light industrial units at Harbour Point Business Park on Little Island.

Harbour Point Warehousing and Logistics is seeking to build the five units in four new buildings incorporating office accommodation as well as three new security kiosks, five waste compactors and parking for 215 cars.

Although the company wanted to operate from the new units between 7am-10pm, seven days a week, council planners imposed a ban on their use on Sundays and public holidays and limiting operational hours on Saturdays to 8am-6pm.

“Traffic and congestion issues are well documented in Little Island. This development has the potential to exacerbate existing difficulties regarding traffic,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

The former councillor, who won the Cork North Central by-election in Nov and successfully retained his seat in last week’s general election, claims the proposed new industrial units have the potential to add to ongoing problems with local residents and other businesses in relation to “noise, odour and nuisance”.

Mr O’Sullivan said he is “extremely concerned” at the potential for the development to have a negative impact on the environment given its proximity to the shoreline of Cork Harbour which is a designated special conservation area.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland had said the proposal conflicts with national policy in relation to the control of development on the national road network and would have an adverse impact on traffic at the N25 junction with access roads to Harbour Point Business Park.

A Bord Pleanála decision in the case is due by June 8.

