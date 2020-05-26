News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New Leaving Certificate online portal ‘stress-tested’ to prevent crash

New Leaving Certificate online portal ‘stress-tested’ to prevent crash
By Press Association
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 - 10:32 AM

A new portal for Leaving Certificate students to register to receive calculated grades has been stress-tested to ensure it does not crash, the Department of Education has said.

The Leaving Certificate exam was postponed this year due to the pandemic and students have been given the option to receive a calculated grade or sit the exam at a later date.

More than 61,000 students were expected to have registered on the portal from 10am on Tuesday.

The online portal will remain open for registrations until 10pm on Thursday.

Director of operations and IT at the Department of Education, Andrea Feeney, told Newstalk FM that the new online portal is a “one-stop shop” for students.

Ms Feeney said it has been stress-tested to prevent it from being overwhelmed.

“We have done a lot of stress-testing and we have been working with our internet service providers to make sure that that doesn’t happen”.

“When the portal closes on Thursday, we will provide that information to schools so that the schools can provide an estimated percentage mark and a ranking of each of their students.”

Students have to confirm the level of exam they would have sat, or they can change to a lower level.

Schools have been asked to assist their students as much as possible but if anyone has trouble getting access online, there will be helpline support from midday on Tuesday.

When registering on gov.ie/leavingcertificate, students must have their examination number, Personal Public Service number (PPS), email address and mobile phone number.

Education Minister Joe McHugh said: “Every school has been sent on the information to provide to their students so that they are able to complete the registration on the student portal.

“This is a brand new system that it has been necessary to introduce because of the decisions we have had to take as we respond to Covid-19 situation.”

READ MORE

Covid-19: No plans to reduce three-week interval between roadmap phases

More on this topic

New registration portal for Leaving Cert students to receive calculated gradesNew registration portal for Leaving Cert students to receive calculated grades

Online registration for calculated Leaving Cert grades opens tomorrow morningOnline registration for calculated Leaving Cert grades opens tomorrow morning

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire: School profiling is not the solution to the Leaving Cert impasseDonnchadh Ó Laoghaire: School profiling is not the solution to the Leaving Cert impasse

Teens coping with the Leaving Cert in the time of Covid-19Teens coping with the Leaving Cert in the time of Covid-19


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Leaving CertificateTOPIC: Leaving Cert

More in this Section

Warning issued to dog owners as weather set to heat upWarning issued to dog owners as weather set to heat up

Transport authority to install hand sanitiser across fleets for passengersTransport authority to install hand sanitiser across fleets for passengers

O'Sullivan has yet to decide who to back in Green Party leadership contestO'Sullivan has yet to decide who to back in Green Party leadership contest

Gardaí very concerned for welfare man, 75 missing in DublinGardaí very concerned for welfare man, 75 missing in Dublin


Lifestyle

Retail withdrawal symptoms can be quelled with thoughtful online purchases for birthday gifts, to elevate our spirits and help small local and family run businesses, writes Carol O’CallaghanPoster boys: Guide to wall art you can source from local businesses online

Make everlasting mementoes and gifts by growing and drying your own flowers, with help from expert floral artist Bex Partridge.How to dry home-grown blooms

I went to Hanford high school in the US, there is a joke that we all glow in the dark.This Much I Know: Dr Cara Augustenborg, environmental scientist

My girlfriend and I live in a shared house, and she's excited by the idea of having sex during the day, while there are other people in the next room.Sex File: I don't like being spontaneous

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 23, 2020

  • 15
  • 24
  • 28
  • 34
  • 40
  • 45
  • 20

Full Lotto draw results »