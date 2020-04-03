News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New Labour party leader to be elected this evening

New Labour party leader to be elected this evening
The two leadership candidates pictured at a debate. File picture.
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, April 03, 2020 - 08:11 AM

Aodhán Ó Riordáin or Alan Kelly will be elected as the leader of the Labour Party this evening.

Brendan Howlin announced he would be stepping down in the days after the general election in February, having spent four years in charge.

Counting is expected to begin this afternoon when An Post delivers the last postal ballots to the offices of accountancy firm Mazars in Dublin.

Returning officer Conor Power said to comply with social distancing rules, the entire count will be a one-man operation.

"We had a great turnout in the election," Mr Power said. "I mean we are over 85% turnout at the moment which is a testament to the votes being sent out and the votes being returned by our active party members."

"It's actually been a very successful experience so far," he said.

Mr Power said that the circumstances are "strange" for the count as he will be counting by himself with social media supervision due to social distancing guidelines.

"It is quite unusual," he said, "But these are unusual times."

READ MORE

People over 66 not eligible for Covid-19 welfare payment: Varadkar

More on this topic

Vicky Phelan calls for support for Kelly's Labour leadership bidVicky Phelan calls for support for Kelly's Labour leadership bid

'We must bring back a sense of solidarity to the public' - Kelly and Ó Ríordáin face-off in Labour hustings'We must bring back a sense of solidarity to the public' - Kelly and Ó Ríordáin face-off in Labour hustings

UK Labour leadership race: Frontrunner Starmer declines to identify all his campaign donorsUK Labour leadership race: Frontrunner Starmer declines to identify all his campaign donors

Ó Ríordáin: Labour must ‘address the real issues in people’s lives’Ó Ríordáin: Labour must ‘address the real issues in people’s lives’


TOPIC: Labour leadership

More in this Section

Young man flown to hospital with serious injuries after attackYoung man flown to hospital with serious injuries after attack

Country in stronger position now than in Celtic Tiger crash to avoid austerity, says TaoiseachCountry in stronger position now than in Celtic Tiger crash to avoid austerity, says Taoiseach

We need a third party to form a stable government with Fianna Fáil, says VaradkarWe need a third party to form a stable government with Fianna Fáil, says Varadkar

Female recruits find Garda test toughestFemale recruits find Garda test toughest


Lifestyle

Much has been said about the perils of being stuck in the house 24/7, like family pets interrupting your important conference calls, your partner leaving their dirty dishes everywhere and the lack of respite from the kids.Silver lining: Seven enforced money-saving habits you might want to continue after lockdown

Put you and your loved ones' pop-culture knowledge to the test with Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll's three fiendishly fun quiz rounds.Scene and Heard: the Arts Ed's family entertainment quiz

A passion for heritage and the discovery of some nifty new software has resulted in an Irish architect putting colour on thousands of old photographs, writes Marjorie BrennanBringing the past to life

Richard Hogan, family psychotherapist, addresses a reader's question about life during lockdownHolding on: how to help your child through the crisis

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 1, 2020

  • 4
  • 10
  • 14
  • 15
  • 29
  • 43
  • 2

Full Lotto draw results »