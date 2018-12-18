NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

New intelligence group to assess threats to State security

Tuesday, December 18, 2018 - 09:36 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A new group that will assess threats to State security is to be established by the Cabinet today.

It was one of 157 proposals made by the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland.

The Justice Minister will today propose that all 157 recommendations which were made in September be accepted in principle.

The Irish Times reports that Charlie Flanagan will ask the Government to move to immediately establish the Strategic Threat Analysis Centre.

READ MORE: Gardaí appeal for information after body found in burnt out car in Cork

The group will collate and analyse intelligence and assess threats to state security and will answer to the Department of the Taoiseach.

The Commission made a number of recommendations aimed at freeing more gardaí up for frontline duties.

They included gardaí not being required to serve court summonses or attend inquests and that a redundancy package should be offered to members of the force.


KEYWORDS

GardaSecurityCharlie Flanagan

Related Articles

Gardaí appeal for information after body found in burnt out car in Cork

Gardaí appeal for witnesses after Co Offaly assault over the weekend

Flanagan: Feud threats against gardaí unacceptable

Justice Minister says death threats against gardaí are 'utterly unacceptable'

More in this Section

Man charged in connection with international money laundering

Murder victim Jastine Valdez died due to asphyxia, inquest hears

Proposal to overhaul sex ed in schools to include LGBT relationships

Study shows shocking scale of online abuse against women


Lifestyle

Making Cents: Planning for your financial future

Dive right in for Christmas swim in aid of a good cause

In the frame during a big year for comics

Musical theatre review: Les Miserables

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 15, 2018

    • 2
    • 9
    • 23
    • 34
    • 35
    • 38
    • 41

Full Lotto draw results »