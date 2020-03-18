New HSE Covid-19 portal to treat patients remotely 'critical tool' in preventing spread

A new secure portal has been launched to allow GPs and primary care providers to communicate with their patients remotely.

The HSE Covid19 Portal will allow for triaging of patients before they attend a GP practice or hospital and for caring for those patients who are self-isolating.

It aims to protect those medical practitioners on the front-line in the fight against Covid-19.

Available at hsecovid19.ie, the portal offers:

Online Booking

Video Consultation Software (in app or via text or email)

Secure Messaging

Form Completion to assist in triaging

Resource Sharing

Payment Functionalities (e-Invoicing, payment in video-screen etc)