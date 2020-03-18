News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

New HSE Covid-19 portal to treat patients remotely 'critical tool' in preventing spread

New HSE Covid-19 portal to treat patients remotely 'critical tool' in preventing spread
By Michelle McGlynn
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 - 12:38 PM

A new secure portal has been launched to allow GPs and primary care providers to communicate with their patients remotely.

The HSE Covid19 Portal will allow for triaging of patients before they attend a GP practice or hospital and for caring for those patients who are self-isolating.

It aims to protect those medical practitioners on the front-line in the fight against Covid-19.

Available at hsecovid19.ie, the portal offers:

  • Online Booking

  • Video Consultation Software (in app or via text or email)

  • Secure Messaging

  • Form Completion to assist in triaging

  • Resource Sharing

  • Payment Functionalities (e-Invoicing, payment in video-screen etc)

  • e-Prescriptions (coming soon)

    The tool allows for flexible working so should a clinician need to self-isolate, they can still contribute to the care of patients.

    The connected database means all stakeholders - ie community based, primary care, GP, hospitals etc - could potentially access/track/share patient information for victims of COVID-19 via this single, central cloud-based system.

    Dr Martin Curley of the HSE Digital Transformation team said that it will be a key tool in providing remote care and "a critical tool in helping avoid further contagion of Covid-19".

    The technology is a collaboration between the HSE and Irish portal firm Wellola and was created in just four days after the HSE contacted Wellola about the need for such a tool.

    The patient experience of the portal is downloadable from the website with an iOS and Android version to launch next week.

    The app is free to patients and medical practitioners for the first month and costs €19 per month after that.

    Patients, once given access by their clinician, can download and log in to the app to manage all communication and share clinical information.

      Useful information
    • The HSE have developed an information pack on how to protect yourself and others from coronavirus. Read it here
    • Anyone with symptoms of coronavirus who has been in close contact with a confirmed case in the last 14 days should isolate themselves from other people - this means going into a different, well-ventilated room alone, with a phone; phone their GP, or emergency department;
    • GPs Out of Hours services are not in a position to order testing for patients with normal cold and flu-like symptoms. HSELive is an information line and similarly not in a position to order testing for members of the public. The public is asked to reserve 112/999 for medical emergencies at all times.
    • ALONE has launched a national support line and additional supports for older people who have concerns or are facing difficulties relating to the outbreak of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) in Ireland. The support line will be open seven days a week, 8am-8pm, by calling 0818 222 024

    [readmore][/readmore]

    • More on this topic

    Letter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirementLetter to the Editor: Mandatory isolation is an absolute requirement

    Fraudsters in UK exploit virus fears by ‘posing as banks, police and health service’Fraudsters in UK exploit virus fears by ‘posing as banks, police and health service’

    Ryanair to ground 80% of flights from midnight; Most flights grounded from next weekRyanair to ground 80% of flights from midnight; Most flights grounded from next week

    Coronavirus: Boris Johnson promises to protect private rentersCoronavirus: Boris Johnson promises to protect private renters


    TOPIC: Coronavirus