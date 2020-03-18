New HSE Covid-19 portal to treat patients remotely 'critical tool' in preventing spread

A new secure portal has been launched to allow GPs and primary care providers to communicate with their patients remotely.
The HSE Covid19 Portal will allow for triaging of patients before they attend a GP practice or hospital and for caring for those patients who are self-isolating.
It aims to protect those medical practitioners on the front-line in the fight against Covid-19.
Available at hsecovid19.ie, the portal offers:
The tool allows for flexible working so should a clinician need to self-isolate, they can still contribute to the care of patients.
The connected database means all stakeholders - ie community based, primary care, GP, hospitals etc - could potentially access/track/share patient information for victims of COVID-19 via this single, central cloud-based system.
Dr Martin Curley of the HSE Digital Transformation team said that it will be a key tool in providing remote care and "a critical tool in helping avoid further contagion of Covid-19".
The technology is a collaboration between the HSE and Irish portal firm Wellola and was created in just four days after the HSE contacted Wellola about the need for such a tool.
The patient experience of the portal is downloadable from the website with an iOS and Android version to launch next week.
The app is free to patients and medical practitioners for the first month and costs €19 per month after that.
Patients, once given access by their clinician, can download and log in to the app to manage all communication and share clinical information.
