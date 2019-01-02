New HSE abortion services helpline receiving a high volume of calls

The HSE says a new helpline has had a high volume of calls from women seeking information about abortion services.

The My Options service offers information for women with an unplanned pregnancy.

Doctors have been able to offer abortion services since yesterday, under new legislation.

Helen Deely from the HSE says helpline staff at My Options have been busy.

She said: "There's been a steady stream for the last day and a half and it would appear there are women ringing the line that would ike access to information about abortion services...who can they attend, and where the services are available."

Digital Desk