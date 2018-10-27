New housing model planned for older people

Broadcaster Vincent Browne is to host a Government conference aimed at developing a supported-living model for older people.

The Government wants a solution for older people living in isolated areas who do not wish to go into a nursing home, and it is working to provide community-focused hub developments, serviced by the HSE.

As part of this, a conference, hosted by Mr Browne, will take place in Farmleigh House in November.

There, stakeholders working with the elderly and people involved in the housing sector will formulate a national policy.

Minister of State for Older People, Jim Daly, said: “Heretofore in Ireland, there are two options when you get old: to live at home or live in a nursing home and there isn’t an in-between model agreed by the State.”

He said both the Department of Health and the Department of Housing are now working to develop a “third option” for retired and older people, many of whom are living alone in rural areas and would benefit from moving to a more sheltered community setting.

Mr Daly said there is currently no stipulation to ensure that people living in developments built specifically for pensioners are supported by health and other services

“You can build 24 houses for the elderly tomorrow and there is no compulsion on you, whatsoever, to ensure that they are user-friendly or wheelchair-friendly or have downstairs bathrooms or that they have any technology fitted into them, or that they are near a centre of a town or a GP, or anything like that,” he said.

Mr Daly is now working on introducing measures to ensure that, as part of planning, there would be a mandatory requirement on the HSE to commit to providing services for these developments before they are built.

Another option being looked at is a public-private partnership model for supported living, which could involve tax breaks or grants to encourage the construction and running of these type of developments.

“We have given aid, previously, to nursing homes. There have been grants to build nursing homes, there have also been those type of grants to develop proper capital infrastructure for tourism.

“I don’t want to be prescriptive. I just want to see something explored and developed in that area,” said Mr Daly.