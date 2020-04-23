News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New housing development will have to make special arrangements for a single bat

New housing development will have to make special arrangements for a single bat
Pipistrelle Bat (Pipistrellus pipistrellus) in a hand
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, April 23, 2020 - 01:20 PM

The developers of a new housing and apartment complex in Limerick may have to make special arrangements to accommodate a single, roosting, pipistrelle bat.

The bat current roosts in a single mature ash tree on the site, which is the subject of a planning proposal of some 137 units.

Regal Park Developments has applied to An Bord Pleanála for permission to develop 137 residential units at Walkers Lane, Annacotty, Limerick. The site is bordered by the R445 Dublin Road and the Castletroy College Road.

The development includes 61 apartments, 51 duplex units and 25 houses. The apartments are in two units and will consist of co-living units, some of which have proven controversial in Dublin as they include shared kitchen and living spaces.

Some 122 car parking spaces and 120 bike spaces are proposed too.

READ MORE

'Vigilance' urged after wildfires in Co Louth

The application does not include a creche, as is required under building guidelines. However, the developers have pointed to a large number of other childcare facilities in the area. “A comprehensive redesign” of the scheme was undertaken after consultation with An Bord Pleanála, according to documents filed with the planning application.

This included a “more contemporary” design and an increase in size from 126 to 137 units, according to documents filed with the planning application.

Initially, plans included two seven-storey blocks but these have been replaced by one of three to four storeys, and one of four to five storeys. The remainder of the scheme now mainly comprises of duplexes and apartments. The density of the scheme has also been increased following consultation. It now includes 53 units per hectare. An extensive environmental and ecological study was conducted as part of the plans.

Developers have outlined plans to retain mature trees on the site, including “notable ash and sycamore trees”, one of which is supporting a single roosting pipistrelle bat on damaged branch. Developers say this limb may have to be removed for safety purposes but, if so, an alternative roosting location will be provided.

It is also recommended that specific ‘bat sensitive’ lighting be included.

In addition, the site has issues with Japanese knotweed and giant hogweed. These invasive species can be problematic in construction. A management plan designed to eradicate the plants within five years, including an exclusion zone, has been included in the development.

The developers also note planning permission has been granted for some 774 units in nine developments in the area in the last five years. “The proposed development will contribute to an enhancement of the public realm at a local scale, develop an infill site surrounded by roads and established residential development and provide for an attractive taller structure at a key nodal point into the urban area,” they said.

READ MORE

Capuchins open church to diners as demand for food parcels soars 25%

More on this topic

Gun seized by Limerick gardaí investigating organised crimeGun seized by Limerick gardaí investigating organised crime

Viagogo reduces workforce in Limerick due to Covid-19 spreadViagogo reduces workforce in Limerick due to Covid-19 spread

Gardai appeal after video emerges showing man being struck by car in LimerickGardai appeal after video emerges showing man being struck by car in Limerick

Witness appeal after horse injured in Limerick collision involving illegal sulky race Witness appeal after horse injured in Limerick collision involving illegal sulky race


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Limerick

More in this Section

NI minister reveals sudden death increase came after officials probed figuresNI minister reveals sudden death increase came after officials probed figures

Simon Harris apologises for suggesting there were 18 previous coronavirusesSimon Harris apologises for suggesting there were 18 previous coronaviruses

€250k Lotto Plus 2 draw won€250k Lotto Plus 2 draw won

Monitoring children is proving a 'serious challenge' for social workersMonitoring children is proving a 'serious challenge' for social workers


Lifestyle

Put you and your loved ones' pop-culture knowledge to the test with Arts Editor Des O'Driscoll's three fiendishly fun quiz rounds.Scene and Heard: A fiendishly fun family entertainment quiz

What better time to whip up the perfect croissant or macaron?10 baking challenges to take on

The Big Night In and Building Ireland are among today's top picks.Thursday's TV Highlights: The Big Night In and Building Ireland are among today's top picks

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, April 22, 2020

  • 14
  • 24
  • 25
  • 26
  • 29
  • 40
  • 8

Full Lotto draw results »