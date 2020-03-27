News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New helpline launched to connect self-isolating communities

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 27, 2020 - 06:59 AM

A new helpline has been launched to link up communities with people who are self-isolation.

People can now text 086 180 0256 or call 021 297 7809 between 9am and 9pm everyday.

It is being run by the Covid Community Response group, which is made up of more than 1,100 volunteers.

A call team will connect them with volunteers in their community who will step in and help out.

One of the organisers, Seamus Ó Fátharta, said it is a vital service.

He said: "It's community-level support where people can get in touch and be it delivery of food, delivery of medication or whatever it maybe if you're in isolation over the next couple of weeks.

"It's very much based on low-level community supports and making sure we don't leave anyone out there without food or medication or whatever other requests they need over the next couple of days."

