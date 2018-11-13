New handheld devices to help gardaí identify uninsured drivers

Gardaí will be able to use handheld devices to instantly tell whether a vehicle is insured.

A new "hotlist" of rogue drivers could be rolled out by the end of the year, which will mean officers will be able to scan a number plate to see if a vehicle is insured when they check a car on the roadside.

The new system will be linked to a database of uninsured drivers, according to the Irish Independent.

The move is an attempt to clamp down on the rise in the numbers taking to the roads without insurance - experts estimate there are around 150,000 uninsured drivers.

The CEO of the Road Safety Authority Moya Murdoch says it is welcome news.

"The fact that they can now access the insurance data as well will be very welcome news because it will improve enforcement, undoubtedly," she said.

"Resources in An Garda Síochána are limited so whatever technology they can get that will improve and target offenders more accurately would be very welcome."

Digital Desk