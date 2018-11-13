Home»Breaking News»ireland

New handheld devices to help gardaí identify uninsured drivers

Tuesday, November 13, 2018 - 07:57 AM

Gardaí will be able to use handheld devices to instantly tell whether a vehicle is insured.

A new "hotlist" of rogue drivers could be rolled out by the end of the year, which will mean officers will be able to scan a number plate to see if a vehicle is insured when they check a car on the roadside.

The new system will be linked to a database of uninsured drivers, according to the Irish Independent.

The move is an attempt to clamp down on the rise in the numbers taking to the roads without insurance - experts estimate there are around 150,000 uninsured drivers.

The CEO of the Road Safety Authority Moya Murdoch says it is welcome news.

"The fact that they can now access the insurance data as well will be very welcome news because it will improve enforcement, undoubtedly," she said.

"Resources in An Garda Síochána are limited so whatever technology they can get that will improve and target offenders more accurately would be very welcome."

Digital Desk


KEYWORDS

Gardaí

More in this Section

Ceremony will remember 10 Dublin policemen killed in World War I

Builder ceases work in Dublin estate due to anti-social behaviour

Varadkar wants 20 female Fine Gael TDs after next General Election

Normal practice for State to provide lawyers for Martin Callinan, says Varadkar


Breaking Stories

Café with appetite for change at UCC

Making Cents: Claim tax refunds now, have money before Christmas

Tales of love, life, punk and 4-Play

Where law meets literature

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 10, 2018

    • 7
    • 8
    • 12
    • 22
    • 36
    • 46
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »