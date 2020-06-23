News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New government must address ‘barriers’ to work for asylum seekers – Irish Refugee Council

New government must address ‘barriers’ to work for asylum seekers – Irish Refugee Council
By Maresa Fagan
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 - 05:10 PM

New government must address ‘barriers’ to work for asylum seekers – Irish Refugee Council
Members of Movement of Asylum Seekers Ireland (MASI) at a conference in Dublin last year calling for an end to the Direct Provision system for asylum seekers. Picture: Aine McMahon/PA Wire

The next government must address “barriers” to work for asylum seekers as part of a programme for government commitment to end Direct Provision, the Irish Refugee Council has said.

Irish Refugee Council CEO Nick Henderson said the latest Department of Justice figures on the number of asylum seekers who are working or looking for work showed the “potential” of ‘right to work’ regulations but that barriers must be addressed.

The latest figures to June 2020 show that almost 6,500 asylum seekers have sought permission to work since the government introduced ‘right to work’ regulations two years ago, of which 71% -4,614- were granted permission.

Of those granted permission to work around half (2,187) found work and 30% (662) were working and living independently.

A nine-month waiting period before applicants can seek permission to work and difficulties opening bank accounts or securing a driving licence presented “barriers” to work for asylum seekers, Mr Henderson said.

“The numbers show the potential of the right to work and that, if it was broadened out, more people could work,” Mr Henderson said, adding that the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic would also have to be taken into account.

Nearly a third of people, who are working, are living independently and that shows that people can support themselves and contribute back to the economy.

The waiting time should be reduced to a maximum of three months or removed altogether, Mr Henderson said, adding that the whole asylum process and system needs to be overhauled.

“There is Direct Provision in terms of bricks and mortar and accommodation and there is the wider reception system, which includes the right to work and a vulnerability assessment, and those are the kinds of things that need to be addressed and changed as well,” Mr Henderson said.

READ MORE

Parents reassured that proper Covid-19 hygiene measures will be in place when creches reopen

More on this topic

Asylum seekers arriving at Kerry hotel have been in Ireland more than two monthsAsylum seekers arriving at Kerry hotel have been in Ireland more than two months

Dept of Justice sought €97m to tackle asylum 'unprecedented increase'Dept of Justice sought €97m to tackle asylum 'unprecedented increase'

Footage of 10-bed room housing asylum seekers was staged, claims GovernmentFootage of 10-bed room housing asylum seekers was staged, claims Government

Hungarian police find tunnels used by migrants to cross borderHungarian police find tunnels used by migrants to cross border

TOPIC: Asylum Seekers

More in this Section

Cork healing centre slammed over Covid-19 claims for its homeopathic remediesCork healing centre slammed over Covid-19 claims for its homeopathic remedies

Councillors query 215% rise in the cost of Ballinhassig's main water pipeCouncillors query 215% rise in the cost of Ballinhassig's main water pipe

Legislation for 500m euro climate action fund publishedLegislation for 500m euro climate action fund published

Post-mortem due on body of woman found at homePost-mortem due on body of woman found at home


Lifestyle

You could call it a Continental drift. No sooner has Ireland’s staycation summer rebooted its reservation system, many travellers are already shimmying their holiday horizons to the mainland; from a city-break to Barcelona, to soaking up some distancia social on a Costa Brava beach.How realistic is a European break this summer? Tom Breathnach weighs up the options

Little things can make a big difference for elderly.ALONE helps families to connect

Leo Varadkar is on Prime Time, and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is interviewed for a new series .Tuesday's TV Highlights: Leo Varadkar is on Prime Time and Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh is interviewed for a new series

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 20, 2020

  • 5
  • 8
  • 19
  • 40
  • 41
  • 44
  • 17

Full Lotto draw results »