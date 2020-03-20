New gardaí to 'assist the vulnerable' through community policing

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has called on the public to act responsibly and to follow HSE advice on mass gatherings.

He told RTÉ radio’s News at One that the 319 garda students sworn in as gardaí today are in effect getting practical training and will return to Templemore to continue their academic courses at a later stage.

Some of the new gardaí have been in training in the Garda College in Templemore for only the last few weeks, but they were eager to serve their country, he said.

Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan said that the new gardaí will be supervised at all times and that most will be involved in community policing “assisting the vulnerable.” One of the hallmarks of the police service is community engagement.

Mr Flanagan also welcomed the new special powers voted on in the Dáil yesterday.

These are special powers for special times.

He was particularly pleased that the legislation passed through the Dáil without division, with all party support.

“I hope this legislation will never have to be implemented, but it is important to protect the majority.”

Gardaí will have powers to direct people not to have mass gatherings and if that direction is not taken then fines can be imposed, he explained. The legislation is proportionate and not unfair.

The Taoiseach says we face a global crisis that requires an extraordinary national effort.

He was speaking at a passing out ceremony at Templemore this morning where 319 Gardai were sworn in ahead of schedule to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

No friends or family of the new Gardai were able to attend and social distancing was observed at all times.

