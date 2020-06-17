New garda street crime unit created in Cork City

Gardaí in Cork have launched a new street-crime unit to target crime ‘hot-spots’ in the city centre.

The dedicated uniformed unit will mount high-visibility patrols across the city centre targeting anti-social behaviour, drugs-related offences, thefts and offences against the person.

The unit will be deployed at times and at locations that have been identified as crime ‘hot spots’ by the Garda Analysis Service and the work will be in addition to the existing policing resources already deployed in and around the city centre.

The unit, which will include a Sergeant and eight gardaí, will be overseen by Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan, who is responsible for Community Engagement on the southside, and who is based at Anglesea Street Garda Station.

The establishment of the unit was announced last February by Chief Superintendent Barry McPolin of the Cork City Division during a meeting of the Cork City Joint Policing Committee (JPC) following the allocation of a number of additional gardaí to the city division.

But its roll-out was delayed by the Covid-19 lockdown when all garda resources were required for the significant policing operation that was introduced to ensure compliance with the strict public health guidelines and the travel restrictions.

However today, Chief Supt McPolin confirmed that the unit is now operational.

“The deployment of personnel to this unit will contribute to maintaining a safe environment for both businesses and visitors to the city and comes at a time when many businesses are reopening due to the lifting of Covid-19 related government restrictions,” he said.

Meanwhile, gardaí on routine patrol in North Cork seized €6,700 of so-called ‘movie money’ or ‘prop money’ following an interaction with the occupants of a parked car.

Gardaí from Mallow spotted two men sitting in a parked car with both front doors open on Navigation Rd at around 11pm on Tuesday and approached them.

One of the men, in his 20s, refused to cooperate as he was being searched and tried to run away. The counterfeit money was recovered and the man was arrested under the public order act and taken to Mallow Garda Station before being released without charge later. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecution.

Movie money looks like genuine Euro notes but it does not have the security features.

“We would advise businesses and members of the public who deal in cash to be aware that such notes are in circulation and to take appropriate precautionary measures. Business owners should ensure staff members handling cash are alerted to watch out for these fraudulent notes,” Crime Prevention Officer Sgt John Kelly said.

“These notes should not be accepted as legal tender and any incidents of persons trying to pay with this 'prop money' should be reported to gardaí immediately.” A conviction for the use of fraudulent currency when trying to purchase goods or services carries a potential prison sentence of 10 years.

Separately, in Limerick, a decision by gardaí to approach a man who had parked in a disabled parking bay on Cecil St led to the recovery of over €4,000 cash, €600 of suspected cannabis herb, €250 of fireworks and 100 rifle cartridges during a search of his car and a follow-up search of an address in Thomandgate.

The driver was chased after a short foot chase, he has been released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.