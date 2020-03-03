New garda posts set for US and Columbia to fight organised crime

Two new senior garda posts are being created in the United States and Columbia as part of an expansion of the Garda’s fight against organised crime and terrorism.

The positions, in Washington DC and Bogota, are the first in the Americas and are being created at superintendent rank — two ranks above most of the existing liaison officers.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris announced a year ago he wanted more gardaí posted abroad to reflect the threat posed by international fraud, cybercrime, organised crime, and terrorism.

Garda HQ has launched a competition for the two new posts. They will be attached to the relevant Irish embassies and liaise with local law enforcement agencies.

Apart from the gardaí seconded to UN and EU missions in Cyprus and Kosovo, there are an estimated five liaison officers: one each in the Netherlands, Britain, Spain, Paris, and Portugal.

There are also liaison officers in Europol (the Hague) and Interpol (Lyon).

The European Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction and Europol have documented record production of cocaine in South America, including Columbia, with the total value of the market up 60% between 2016 and 2018, to €9.1bn.

The Kinahan crime cartel is known to have direct connections in South America.

There were indications last year that a liaison post might also be set up in the Middle East and Asia.

Last year, Commissioner Harris said he envisaged four to five extra liaison positions being created. Speaking last March, he said: “I think it’s very evident given the threat from terrorism, organised crime and, increasingly, cyber-crime, that we need to expand our presence overseas.”