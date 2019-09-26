News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New Garda Operating Model has begun despite criticism

New Garda Operating Model has begun despite criticism
By Cormac O'Keeffe

Security Correspondent

Thursday, September 26, 2019 - 05:40 AM

The process of amalgamating garda regions has already begun as gardaí usher in the biggest restructuring of the force in the history of the State. 

The new Operating Model will reduce the number of garda regions from six to four and the number of garda divisions from 28 to 19.

The latter involves the amalgamation of 18 divisions into nine. They are:

  • Cork North and Cork West

  • Clare and Tipperary

  • Mayo and Roscommon/Longford

  • Donegal and Sligo/Leitrim

  • Cavan/Monaghan and Louth

  • Meath and Westmeath

  • Laois/Offaly and Kildare

  • Wicklow and Wexford

  • Kilkenny/Carlow and Waterford.

The announcement means that the following towns will lose their divisional headquarters: Fermoy (Cork North), Thurles (Tipperary), Kilkenny, Naas (Kildare), Navan (Meath), Monaghan, Sligo, Bray (Wicklow) and Roscommon.

While the new headquarters of the merged Cork County Division (amalgamating Cork West and Cork North) will be in Macroom (in the current Cork West Division) once the new station there is built, the headquarters will be temporarily located in Bandon (also in the current Cork West Division).

The new headquarters of the other merged divisions are: Ennis (Clare-Tipperary); Waterford city (Waterford-Kilkenny/Carlow); Wexford (Wexford-Wicklow); Portlaoise (Laois/Offaly-Kildare); Mullingar (Westmeath-Meath); Drogheda (Louth-Cavan/Monaghan); Letterkenny (Donegal-Sligo/Leitrim) and Castlebar (Mayo-Roscommon/Longford).

Each division will be headed by a chief superintendent, as is currently the case. Commissioner Harris has said that superintendents, who will now have divisional responsibilities and will no longer be head of local districts, will not all be based in the new headquarters and will be dispersed.

The new divisional structure is mirrored by a new regional one, with three regions outside of Dublin, each headed by an assistant commissioner.

The new North Western Region will have its headquarters in Murrough, Galway, and the new position of regional chief superintendent (an effective deputy of the assistant commissioner) will be based in Monaghan.

The Eastern Region headquarters will be in Kilkenny, where the regional chief supt will also be based.

The Southern Region headquarters will be in Anglesea, Cork city, where the regional chief supt will also be located.

The new Operating Model has been criticised to varying degrees by the four garda representative associations, with the senior ranks at superintendent and chief superintendent levels most concerned.

But the changes have been backed by the Garda Inspectorate and the Policing Authority.

The statement from Garda HQ said the new Operating Model had already commenced the amalgamation of regions and will be introduced into Divisions on a phased basis.

But it said: “Divisions in the border Region are unlikely to see any significant change until further clarity is available on Brexit.”

Commissioner Harris said the new Operating Model will see larger Divisions with more resources.

“It will deliver increased Garda visibility in communities, as well more localised services. Resources will be strongly focused on community policing.

“Each Division will be provided with a Detective Superintendent who along with trained investigators in specialist areas will be responsible for local crime investigation. Complex or highly technical crimes will generally be dealt with at national level,” Mr Harris said.

READ MORE

Attorney General to grant new inquest into Stardust blaze

More on this topic

Garda raid on poitín operation targetting homeless people ‘will save lives’Garda raid on poitín operation targetting homeless people ‘will save lives’

17 arrests in operation targeting suspected importation of child sex abuse material and other crimes17 arrests in operation targeting suspected importation of child sex abuse material and other crimes

Gardaí announce locations for new regional and divisional headquarters Gardaí announce locations for new regional and divisional headquarters

Gardaí call for more resources to deal with rising violence in border areasGardaí call for more resources to deal with rising violence in border areas


TOPIC: Gardai

More in this Section

Gardaí and family of missing 13-year-old 'have serious concerns for him'Gardaí and family of missing 13-year-old 'have serious concerns for him'

RTB: Rent inflation levels not sustainableRTB: Rent inflation levels not sustainable

The Lotto results are in...The Lotto results are in...

Charity rower 'shaken' after getting caught in strong current on River ShannonCharity rower 'shaken' after getting caught in strong current on River Shannon


Lifestyle

Dawn Bradfield is from Kilmurry, near Macroom, Co Cork, and stars in the stage adaptation of Louise O’Neill’s novel, Asking For It, which returns to the Everyman in Cork tonight and continues until Saturday, October 5. The play then moves to the Gaiety Theatre in Dublin from Oct 9-26.A Question of Taste: Dawn Bradfield

LOATH to describe herself as a vocational writer as she thinks that’s pretentious, Sarah Harte says her need to write is “more like a disease.”Sarah Harte returning to her love of fiction

Cork director John Crowley impressed with Brooklyn and Intermission. Now he helms the film adaptation of bestselling book The Goldfinch, writes Esther McCarthy.Cork director John Crowley on bringing The Goldfinch to the big screen

IN MY work, as a systemically trained family psychotherapist, I am always looking at the ecologies in which we live.Examine Yourself: We have to listen to our bodies if we are to survive

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 25, 2019

  • 1
  • 13
  • 17
  • 26
  • 30
  • 35
  • 19

Full Lotto draw results »