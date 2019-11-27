News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New gambling laws 'a step in the right direction'

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, November 27, 2019 - 11:23 AM

Questions have been raised over the enforcement of new gambling laws.

The Government has approved a new maximum stake of €5 for gambling machines.

It is also proposed to limit the maximum payout from electronic or slot machines to €500.

CEO of Problem Gambling Ireland, Barry Grant is welcoming the move but is concerned about enforcement.

"That would be our major concern," said Mr Grant.

"We feel that the Government are putting the cart ahead of the horse here.

"We have no enforcement of the current legislation so who is going to enforce this new legislation?"

Mr Grant said that it is an improvement on the current legislation which was a stake limit of €10 and a payout limit of €750.

He said that it is a step in the right direction.

