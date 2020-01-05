News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New figures for those giving post office as address raise 'hidden homeless' fears

By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, January 05, 2020 - 01:27 PM

New figures which show almost 3,000 people are using post offices as their address has led to concerns about the level of "hidden homelessness" in rural Ireland.

The system was introduced last year - and over half of those who've availed of it are from outside Dublin.

Reacting to the Sunday Independent figures, Conor Culkin from Focus Ireland says it highlights the lack of affordable housing across the country.

"These are people who are going under the radar of official figures ... They are people who can also often feel ashamed and embarassed in accessing homeless services."

