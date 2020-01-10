News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New fears about risk of further landslides in Cobh

New fears about risk of further landslides in Cobh
A motion by Independent councillor Sean O’Connor, supported by other councillors, calls for a survey of the embankments in Cobh, Co Cork.
By Sean O'Riordan

Defence Correspondent

Friday, January 10, 2020 - 06:00 AM

Fears have been raised about a recurrence of landslides in a harbourside town which has been blighted by them for a number of years.

A number of rockfalls and landslides over the past 40 years have caused damage to property in the town of Cobh, Co Cork, and claimed the life of a child in 1980.

While substantial work has been carried out by contractors to stabilise some of the areas susceptible to rockfalls and mudslides, a potential for further incidents has been highlighted to Cork County Council engineers.

New fears about risk of further landslides in Cobh

At a meeting of the Cobh Municipal District Council, Independent councillor Cllr Sean O’Connor, (Ind), who has lived in the town for many years, called for the retaining embankment supporting the main road at Connolly St be surveyed as a matter of urgency.

He said there were serious landslides in that area more than 20 years ago.

“At the beach end of the street there’s very little left of the embankment,” said Mr O’Connor.

“I’m asking that there be some sort of report done because there are heavy lorries taking fish out of the town and refuse trucks using it as well.”

Fine Gael councillor Sinéad Sheppard seconded his motion, saying that nothing should be left to chance.

New fears about risk of further landslides in Cobh

Meanwhile, other safety concerns were also raised about the town.

Mr O’Connor said a protection rail should be installed on the narrow section of footpath along the boundary of the College Manor housing estate opposite the entrance to the Anchorage.

He said the path is so dangerous that “a number of children” have been hit by wing mirrors from passing trucks.

New fears about risk of further landslides in Cobh

Ms Sheppard said people pushing prams are very nervous about using the area because of the proximity of passing traffic, while Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen said it is “a very dangerous corner.”

Mr O’Connor said it is also important that the municipal district council installs a wheelchair ramp at the entrance to Cobh Heritage Centre.

He said there is a disabled parking bay outside the centre — but that there is not much point in having it if disabled people who use wheelchairs do not have a ramp into the centre.

More on this topic

Disappointment as Cobh Air Spectacular temporarily groundedDisappointment as Cobh Air Spectacular temporarily grounded

All hands on deck as Cork set to host 107 cruise linersAll hands on deck as Cork set to host 107 cruise liners

Cobh aims to be Cork's second autism-friendly townCobh aims to be Cork's second autism-friendly town

Gardaí called after altercation at port right of way protest in CobhGardaí called after altercation at port right of way protest in Cobh


TOPIC: Cobh

More in this Section

Ross anticipates 'fresh constructive dialogue' with new-look FAIRoss anticipates 'fresh constructive dialogue' with new-look FAI

Powersharing proposals outlined by Irish and UK governmentsPowersharing proposals outlined by Irish and UK governments

Veteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticketVeteran TD Brendan Ryan to stand down from Labour ticket

Key dates in three years of efforts to resolve impasse at StormontKey dates in three years of efforts to resolve impasse at Stormont


Lifestyle

From film to fashion, books to TV, our writers pick the cultural highlights of the season.A breakdown of your hot 100 events for 2020

Georgia Humphreys meets some of the cast of the hit Netflix comedy which returns for a second series todayNetflix are back for more Sex Education

From Sesame Street to Jaws, Mario Rosenstock tells Ellie O’Byrne about some of his cultural touchstonesLeaving a lasting impression: Mario Rosenstock talks about his biggest cultural influences

Breda Graham follows the journey of Team Hope’s two-millionth shoebox from the hands of one of our own to the hands of a little girl in Romania.From your hands to theirs - Two million shoeboxes of hopes and dreams

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 08, 2020

  • 2
  • 5
  • 13
  • 31
  • 42
  • 44
  • 35

Full Lotto draw results »