New fears about risk of further landslides in Cobh

Fears have been raised about a recurrence of landslides in a harbourside town which has been blighted by them for a number of years.

A number of rockfalls and landslides over the past 40 years have caused damage to property in the town of Cobh, Co Cork, and claimed the life of a child in 1980.

While substantial work has been carried out by contractors to stabilise some of the areas susceptible to rockfalls and mudslides, a potential for further incidents has been highlighted to Cork County Council engineers.

At a meeting of the Cobh Municipal District Council, Independent councillor Cllr Sean O’Connor, (Ind), who has lived in the town for many years, called for the retaining embankment supporting the main road at Connolly St be surveyed as a matter of urgency.

He said there were serious landslides in that area more than 20 years ago.

“At the beach end of the street there’s very little left of the embankment,” said Mr O’Connor.

“I’m asking that there be some sort of report done because there are heavy lorries taking fish out of the town and refuse trucks using it as well.”

Fine Gael councillor Sinéad Sheppard seconded his motion, saying that nothing should be left to chance.

Meanwhile, other safety concerns were also raised about the town.

Mr O’Connor said a protection rail should be installed on the narrow section of footpath along the boundary of the College Manor housing estate opposite the entrance to the Anchorage.

He said the path is so dangerous that “a number of children” have been hit by wing mirrors from passing trucks.

Ms Sheppard said people pushing prams are very nervous about using the area because of the proximity of passing traffic, while Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen said it is “a very dangerous corner.”

Mr O’Connor said it is also important that the municipal district council installs a wheelchair ramp at the entrance to Cobh Heritage Centre.

He said there is a disabled parking bay outside the centre — but that there is not much point in having it if disabled people who use wheelchairs do not have a ramp into the centre.