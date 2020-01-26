New election poll shows Fianna Fáil remains in lead as Fine Gael falters

A new poll shows that Fianna Fáil remains in the lead to be the majority partner in the next government.

The RED C poll, paid for by the Business Post newspaper, shows Michéal Martin’s party on 26% (+2), while Fine Gael has gone down seven points to 23% and Sinn Féin up by eight to 19%.

In the smaller parties, The Greens are polling at 8%, up one, Labour on 4% and Solidarity-People Before Profit on 2%.

The poll also shows that Independent candidates are feeling the pressure due to Sinn Féin’s popularity. Their support is down by two points to 14%.

We have made progress, but we know it's not enough. We have the people and the plans to build a future to #LookForward to. Watch our Party Political Broadcast below. For more, see https://t.co/rud70TFc46 pic.twitter.com/QpK1o9bSBt — Fine Gael (@FineGael) January 24, 2020

The poll sampled 1,000 people from January 16 to January 22, but the fieldwork ended before the first TV debate on Wednesday, and carries a margin of error of 3%.

Health and housing remain major issues throughout the campaign and Sundays’s poll is no different, just 12% of voters trust Fine Gael to manage the housing issue effectively.

In health, no party fared extremely well; 14% of voters polled said they trust Fine Gael on this issue, 24% said they trust Fianna Fáil to remedy the much maligned system, and 16% wanted to see Sinn Féin in government to fix it.

Fianna Fáil is the party of education. In the face of a crisis in Higher Education, we commit to investing in Ireland's students. #FundHigherED #AnIrelandForAll #Ge2020 pic.twitter.com/Zgs8JFZ1yT — Fianna Fáil (@fiannafailparty) January 25, 2020

In a reflection of their campaign message, Fine Gael is strongest of all the parties on the economy, with around 30% of voters polled saying it was their preference over the issue, compared to 24% backing Fianna Fáil’s economic policies and 15% for Sinn Féin.

The poll will be a boost to Sinn Féin, who has been polling strongly throughout the campaign, especially with younger voters, and are at times neck-and-neck with Fine Gael within the margin of error.

If this polling is reflected on February 8, Sinn Féin could be part of a governing coalition, despite both Mr Martin and Fine Gael’s Leo Varadkar ruling out any deal with Mary Lou McDonald’s party.

Want to know what it would be like to have a Finance Minister who gives workers and families a break? Turn your sound on and listen to our Pearse Doherty. @PearseDoherty #GE2020 #time4unity pic.twitter.com/qAWpUSkzvx — Sinn Féin (@sinnfeinireland) January 26, 2020

Sinn Féin’s focus now will likely turn again to its absence from the leader’s debate on RTE on February 4.

The party has taken legal advice over whether they have grounds to fight the exclusion, which will be the second televised debate between Mr Martin and Mr Varadkar.

Sinn Féin said its polling position gives it as much right as Fine Gael to be included in any such debates.