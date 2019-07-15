News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New Dursey boat hopes to provide 20 seasonal jobs

New Dursey boat hopes to provide 20 seasonal jobs
By Dan MacCarthy
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 03:46 PM

For sheer unadulterated exhilaration, it is hard to beat a boat excursion to the Bull Rock off Dursey Island, Co Cork.

Dursey is rightly famous for its cable car, but the Bull Rock 4km further out to sea is an awesome sight in itself.

A new boat service, Dursey Boat Trips, has just been set up by local entrepreneurs Paul O’Shea and Jason Sheahan with a view to opening up this experience to thousands of new visitors.

“With the Wild Atlantic Way being part of the whole tourist route in Ireland, we felt we could add something to it from our side,” says Paul.

READ MORE

Court hears runner followed woman into toilet and sexually assaulted her

And then some.

The lighthouse on the rock was automated back in 1991 but its fortress-like appearance is still a sight to behold.

The Rock is 9km from the mainland and steps wind from sea level to its 93m summit.

In an area which has seen many young people leave to find opportunities, Dursey Boat Trips hopes to provide 20 seasonal jobs once it establishes itself.

With plans afoot for the Dursey Island Interpretive Centre (aiming for completion by 2023) beside the cable car, which itself may provide 50 jobs, the area is set for a big influx of tourists with a knock-on effect to service providers.

New Dursey boat hopes to provide 20 seasonal jobs

Careering out of Garinish pier in a six-seater RIB (a couple of kilometres before the cable car and not to be confused with the Glengarriff one), and zipping along the waves on the north side of rugged Dursey Island the Bull Rock looms up suddenly.

Paul stills the engine and there it is in front of you — a hulking lump of rock with a huge arch underneath, open like a mouth.

This natural sea arch is about 20m high through which some of the lighthousekeepers were known to swim.

Thousands of years ago in the time of the Milesians, thought to be among the first people to settle in Ireland, the Rock was known as Teach Duinn and wasconsidered as the gateway to the underworld.

Hundreds of gannets throng the air in what is the fifth most important nesting colony in Ireland for this magnificent bird after Skellig Michael, 20km to the north.

With black wing tips and yellow beaks, the gannets have made this rock their home and Dursey Boat Trips offers a great chance to see them up close.

Dursey Boat Trips will run up to seven trips per day to the end of the season but also hopes to have some “pop-up” tours in calm weather.

READ MORE

'Little Trees' car air freshener firm sues Ryanair over alleged trademark infringement

More on this topic

LinkedIn announces 800 new jobs, expanding Dublin workforce to 2,000LinkedIn announces 800 new jobs, expanding Dublin workforce to 2,000

Irish online construction and home improvements store to create 20 jobs in CorkIrish online construction and home improvements store to create 20 jobs in Cork

200 jobs announced by Irish payroll company Immedis 200 jobs announced by Irish payroll company Immedis

US travel tech specialist to create 50 jobs in DublinUS travel tech specialist to create 50 jobs in Dublin

CorkTravelTourismJobsWild Atlantic WayTOPIC: Job Announcement

More in this Section

Children 'need their dad back' says wife of Cork man facing deportation from US Children 'need their dad back' says wife of Cork man facing deportation from US

New study to give voice to 'hidden group' affected by child sexual abuseNew study to give voice to 'hidden group' affected by child sexual abuse

Katherine Zappone to discuss importance of children's rights at UN forumKatherine Zappone to discuss importance of children's rights at UN forum

Concern that 100 permanent consultant psychiatric jobs remain unfilledConcern that 100 permanent consultant psychiatric jobs remain unfilled


Lifestyle

2FM DJ Ciara King in conversation with Hilary Fennell.How Ciara King made the adjustment from late night radio to weekend mornings

Newsflash: Crunches aren’t the best exercises for starting work on your six-pack. Liz Connor sources top tips for getting a toned tum for summer.5 ways to get better abs – according to Lucy Mecklenburgh’s personal trainer Cecilia Harris

Ella Walker speaks to chefs about the working environments they’ve experienced, and why traditional kitchen behaviours are now thoroughly outdated.We talk to real chefs about ‘shouty’ kitchen culture – and how it’s got to change

Picky eaters could be a thing of the past with this hack.Food writer Jack Monroe has the most genius way of getting her son to eat (almost) everything

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »