New Dublin Lord Mayor to be elected tonight

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, February 24, 2020 - 07:44 AM

A new Dublin Lord Mayor will be elected tonight.

A special Dublin city council meeting will be held tonight to replace any of the members who were elected to the Dáil during the general election.

That includes current Lord Mayor - Fianna Fáil's Paul McAuliffe. His Deputy, Tom Brabazon is currently acting as Dublin’s first citizen.

The position is selected through an agreement between council parties - meaning either councillor Brabazon or another Fianna Fáil member will be selected tonight.

However Independent councillor and co-founder of Inner City Helping Homeless, Anthony Flynn, says he will oppose the agreement and will be put forward and nominated for Lord Mayor.

But whoever is successful will only wear the gold chain until June.

