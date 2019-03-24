New Dublin Bus route begins today

A new route's set to kick in on the Dublin Bus network in the capital from today.

Route 155 will operate seven days a week from IKEA in Ballymun to Bray Rail Station, serving DCU and Stillorgan Road.

A range of service improvements will also take effect.

Also from today, Go-Ahead Ireland will take over three more Dublin Bus routes: 18, 76 and 76a.

National Transport Authority spokesman, Dermot O'Gara, said the changes to services is good for people in the areas affected.

"The roads and the corridors along which these busses ran will continue to be used but there's going to be more services, we're going to have greater frequency, particularly at weekends," Dermot said.

"It's positive news for people who live in those areas."