New drugs citizens' forum in Programme for Government backed by community groups

Community drug groups have welcomed pledges in the Programme for Government to set up a ‘Citizen’s Assembly’ on drugs.

These special forums, set up to consider major policy or legal issues, report back to the Oireachtas and have addressed such matters as abortion and climate change, with a current assembly considering gender equality.

The programme drafted by Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party commits to convene a Citizens’ Assembly “on matters relating to drug use”.

Citywide Drugs Crisis Campaign, a national network of community drug groups and activists, welcomed the proposal.

“The structure of the Citizens’ Assembly gives a space to have an informed, evidence-based discussion on a broad range of social, economic, health and legal issues that need to be considered,” said Anna Quigley, coordinator of Citywide.

“The commitment in the Programme to undertake a review of the alternative approach to criminalisation and to make any necessary changes should be part of the broader discussions at the Citizens Assembly.”

She said the body could also look at current intervention to deal with drug-related intimidation by “recognising and considering the limitations of our current legal framework”.

Ms Quigley said that while substance abuse affects people from all walks of life, the programme should state that the worst impact of problem drug use continues to be in the most disadvantaged communities.

She welcomed the programme’s commitment towards local drug task forces, which she said needs to the strengthened and given the required resources.

She backed commitments towards a formal link between drugs and mental health, but said this must not just be at national level but also implemented at local and regional level.

She said pledges on identifying young people at risk need to build on extensive work carried out by youth services in communities to develop an integrated approach between youth and addiction services.

Ms Quigley said the proposal to legislate against the coercion and use of minors in the sale and supply of drugs needs “more scrutiny”, as there are concerns it could result in more pressure on young people to report.

She welcomed actions to increase the number of residential treatment beds for those stabilising, detoxing and/or seeking drug-free services and to significantly increase support for ‘step-down’ accommodation, but said these commitments have been made before.