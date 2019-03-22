NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

New drug for breast cancer patients to 'significantly improve the treatment options'

Irish Cancer Society chief executive Averil Power
By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 22, 2019 - 08:04 AM

Help could be on the way for women with aggressive breast cancer.

Patients in Ireland could benefit from a potentially life-saving new clinical trial to treat it, according to the Averil Power.

The Irish Cancer Society is asking people across the country to support Daffodil Day today so it can fund more research.

Chief executive Ms Power says a UCD researcher has made the new treatment discovery:

"One of the researchers that we support, Dr Antoinette Perry in UCD, has discovered a new drug that has the potential to significantly improve the treatment options for women with a particularly aggressive form of breast cancer," she revealed.

READ MORE

Imminent March 29 Brexit cliff edge will be pushed back if MPs back Theresa May's deal

"She's hoping to open a clinical trial later in the year where Irish women will be the first in the world to get access to it.

"This has the potential to massively transform the treatment options for these women."

More on this topic

Vicky Phelan leads tributes to ‘amazing’ Laura

'Fight for it now': Terminally-ill mother urges women to get checked for ovarian cancer

Full disclosure: 'I told my kids I had cancer'

Dublin teen who has been battling cancer for 12 years goes to US for treatment

KEYWORDS

Breast CancerCancerAveril Power

More in this Section

Court of Appeal to get six new judges to cut delays

Team Ireland returning home after collecting 86 medals at Special Olympics

Small children in warzones more likely to die from lack of water than bullets, according to report

Taoiseach's department increases spend on advertising by 250%


Lifestyle

Finding your tribe

Irish people living in US lockdowns and fearing for the lives of their children

Ask Audrey: What's the story with dying your pubes?

The Menu: All the latest food news from around the world

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 18
    • 19
    • 25
    • 26
    • 42
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »