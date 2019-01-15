NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
New Dáil term beings 100 years on from first ever sitting

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 07:16 AM

A new Dáil term begins today almost 100 years on from when the parliament first sat.

Politicians will celebrate a century of the Dáil ahead of a busy new term beginning.

It is almost 100 years since the first Dáil sat and as with that first meeting - relations with Britain loom large over proceedings.

Cabinet Ministers will approve a mammoth Brexit omnibus bill that will enact 60 legislative changes to prepare for the UK's exit - and agree a schedule of legislation to be passed.

That is likely to be dominated by the Brexit bills and bills to allow referendums on divorce and extending voting in Presidential elections to those living abroad.

While events in Westminster will overshadow what happens here there is plenty still on the agenda.

  • Fianna Fáil are calling for clarity on local property tax increases.

  • Sinn Féin continues to bash the government on housing.

  • Health overruns and the spiralling cost of the National Children's Hospital is the agenda of an Oireachtas committee.

    • And with nurses preparing to strike, climate change action needed and a massive backlog of legislation - the Dáil's 100th year, could be its busiest.

