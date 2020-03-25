New Covid-19 measures: The full list of essential retail outlets which will remain open

The National Public Health Emergency Team has recommended that all non-essential retail outlets should close to members of the public in Ireland.

All other retail outlets are to implement social distancing.

Here is a list of what are considered essential outlets:

– Retail and wholesale sale of food, beverages and newspapers in non-specialised and specialised stores

– Retail sale of household consumer products necessary to maintain the safety and sanitation of residences and businesses

– Pharmacies/chemists and retailers providing pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical or dispensing services

– Opticians/optometrists

– Retail sale of medical and orthopaedic goods in specialised stores

– Fuel stations and heating fuel providers

– Retailers involved in the repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles, bicycle repair and related facilities

– Retail sale of essential items for the health and welfare of animals, including animal feed and medicines, pet food and supplies including bedding

– Laundries and dry cleaners

– Banks, post offices and credit unions

– Retail sale of safety supply (eg, work clothes, personal protective equipment)

– Hardware stores, builders’ merchants and stores that provide hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance, sanitation and farm equipment, supplies and tools essential for gardening/farming/agriculture

– Retail sale of office products and services for people working from home and for businesses

– Retailers providing electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for homes

The above outlets must implement the following social distancing measures:

– Ensure adequate distancing between customers and retail assistants in line with public health guidelines

– Only let people into the store in small groups and ensure spaces are not crowded

– Manage queues inside and outside the door

– Consider designating certain times of the day to facilitate vulnerable groups

– Provide online services where possible and appropriate to minimise footfall

– Offer contactless payment where possible

Parents are encouraged to avoid taking children when visiting essential retail outlets.

- Press Association