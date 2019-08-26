News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New childcare body to voice concerns about oversight, funding and staffing

New childcare body to voice concerns about oversight, funding and staffing
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 26, 2019 - 01:45 PM

A new body aimed at standardising childcare services has been launched.

It has been formed by SIPTU, childcare professionals and academics and says it will provide a collective voice for the industry.

This new working group says its main priority is to establish a code of ethics for professional practice.

"I think that from a parent's point of view it needs to be affordable but it also needs to be good quality as well," said SIPTU Head of Organising and Campaigns, Darragh O’Connor.

"It is very hard to achieve that when people are leaving en masse to try to find jobs where they can pay their bills."

Mr O'Connor said that employee turnover in the sector is currently over 25%.

He said that many of them are qualified to degree level and are working for minimum wage with no stability in employment conditions.

"Educating and caring for young children is a profession and needs to be valued and rewarded," Mr O'Connor said.

The group say that by coming together and speaking with one voice they can better engage with the government to address the urgent issues of oversight, funding and staffing.

Its launch coincides with the leaking of proposals from the Children's Minister to increase the number of subsidised childcare hours from families.

Katherine Zappone wants to see families that earn up to €100,000 per year qualify for an additional five hours per week.

Early Childhood Ireland's Frances Byrne says it will be a huge benefit to parents.

"That means that everybody gets something so that is very welcome and certainly an increase in hours recognises the reality that parents have to travel no matter whether they are living in an urban or rural area," said Ms Byrne.

"It will also help the sustainability of the sector."

READ MORE

500 primary schools apply for 36-place pilot scheme to supply hot meals

More on this topic

Special report Day 2: It is time to give working parents a helping handSpecial report Day 2: It is time to give working parents a helping hand

Special Report Day 1: Childcare costs stop many from going to workSpecial Report Day 1: Childcare costs stop many from going to work

Child minders face new Garda checks under fresh reformsChild minders face new Garda checks under fresh reforms

Tusla refuse to give details of 37 creches on high-risk registerTusla refuse to give details of 37 creches on high-risk register

TOPIC: Childcare

More in this Section

Young hurler injured after helmet wire punctures his handYoung hurler injured after helmet wire punctures his hand

Man shot dead after drugs gang feud, court toldMan shot dead after drugs gang feud, court told

Beef Plan Movement distance themselves from unofficial pickets at meat factoriesBeef Plan Movement distance themselves from unofficial pickets at meat factories

Shane Ross apologises for 'jumping the gun' over photo with non-operational charging point Shane Ross apologises for 'jumping the gun' over photo with non-operational charging point


Lifestyle

Tim had popped the question during a weekend trip to Paris as they strolled along the Champs-Élysées.Wedding of the week: A day of global reunions for Aisling and Tim

In August 1969, headlines were dominated by Northern Ireland and the beginnings of what was to become known as “the Troubles”.August 26, 2019: A look back at what happened on this day in years gone by

Hundreds of grey seals, the ‘people of the sea’, haul out on Great Blasket’s Trá Bán.Blasket Island seals have cousins in Namibia

More From The Irish Examiner

gaa-podcast
Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 24, 2019

  • 5
  • 6
  • 8
  • 16
  • 29
  • 46
  • 21

Full Lotto draw results »