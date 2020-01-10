New charge for man accused of separate New Year's Day assaults in Castletownbere

A man already facing charges of stabbing a man in the leg and separately of assaulting three females in the early hours of New Year's Day has now been charged with assaulting a woman almost two years ago.

Marius Rucinskas, 42, with an address at apartment 3, the Courtyard, Knockenroe House, Main St in Castletownbere, had been charged under Section 3 of the Non Fatal Offences against the Person Act 1997 a month ago in connection with the incident on November 4, 2017 in which a male suffered nerve damage and blood loss after allegedly being stabbed in the leg three times.

More recently he appeared in court charged with assault causing harm against a woman at the same home address in the early hours of January 1 last, and of assaulting two other females at the same address at the same time.

He appeared before Bantry District Court in relation to a new charge, that he assaulted another woman causing her harm on March 14, 2018, at his home address.

Sgt Trish O’Sullivan told Judge James McNulty that when the new charge was put to him, Mr Rucinskas replied through an interpreter: “It was she who assaulted me. Everything happened in my house. She assaulted me. I have to defend myself.”

A previous sitting of the district court in west Cork had heard that Mr Rucinskas had left the jurisdiction for some time but had returned voluntarily late last year, a point reiterated in court by his solicitor, Flor Murphy.

Mr Murphy said he was not applying for bail at present as there were a number of practical difficulties in doing so, flagging those with the judge. He also said the directions for the Director of Public Prosecutions regarding the charges on which he appeared before court in December.

He asked that his client be remanded in custody for two weeks. Judge McNulty said he would remand Mr Rucinskas in custody until Bandon District Court on January 16 next and given there would likely be strong Garda objections to any bail application he would be seeking to facilitate the accused with an early trial.

A disclosure order was granted to Mr Murphy regarding the newest charge and legal aid was granted.