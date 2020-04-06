New charge for man accused of knife attack on family at Christmas

A new charge of assault causing serious harm was brought today against a 54-year-old man accused of a Christmas knife attack on a family that resulted in the mother having to undergo nine hours of emergency surgery.

The accused confessed to all the charges against him.

Detective Garda Mark Durcan formally arrested Thomas O’Sullivan of Silvercourt, Silversprings, Cork, for the purpose of charging him today. A previous charge of assault causing harm was withdrawn as O’Sullivan was charged with assault causing serious harm, contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

Another new charge was brought against him for assault causing harm to another party, an 18-year-old girl.

Because one of the injured parties is a child there was a continuing order from Judge Olann Kelleher that none of the victims would be named as it would lead to the identification of the child.

Between existing charges and new charges, O’Sullivan stood accused of assault causing serious harm, three counts of assaulting the woman’s children causing them harm, and one count of entering the house in possession of a knife.

The Director of Public Prosecutions directed that all five charges were to be dealt with by indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, indicated that a trial would not be necessary as O’Sullivan was signing a plea of guilty to all charges.

On that being done, Judge Olann Kelleher sent the case forward from Cork District Court to the sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court commencing on April 20. That will be for the purpose of sentencing O'Sullivan.

He will be sentenced for assault causing serious harm to the 47-year-old woman, her daughters aged 18 and 20, and her ten-year-old son, and for entering the house while armed with a knife on December 23 2019.

O’Sullivan made no reply to the two new charges. When originally charged with the other counts he also did not reply, except to the charge of assaulting the ten-year-old, to which he replied, “I didn’t think I assaulted him – I know it’s six of one, half a dozen of the other but I didn’t think I assaulted him.”

At the bail hearing when O’Sullivan was first charged it was alleged that the mother suffered a number of stab wounds to her torso for which she had to undergo emergency surgery, lasting nine hours.

The 54-year-old man was remanded in custody until April 20.