New CervicalCheck contracts 'not yet signed by labs'

Monday, October 08, 2018 - 02:13 PM

The HSE has confirmed two cervical screening labs have not yet renewed their contracts.

They are due to expire in the middle of this month but can be extended.

Negotiations are still ongoing with US lab Quest and MedLab Pathology in Dublin.

No contracts have been signed yet, according to the HSE who have not commented further on the issue.

It is understood the labs want the HSE to underwrite some medical negligence costs from the Cervical Check programme that may arise in the future.

Meanwhile, the HSE has issued letters to women who can take part in the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists review, this is to consider all cases of cervical cancer in women who had a screening history.

1,850 women have been contacted for consent and the review is expected to take a number of months.

The Department of Health has also confirmed the final Scally Report and its 50 recommendations that were published on September 12 have been accepted by Government.

The Health Minister, Simon Harris, expects to return to Government in three months, as recommended, with a full plan for the overall implementation of Dr Scally’s recommendations.


