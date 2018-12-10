New car registrations rises 3.3% in November

The number of new car registrations rose by 3.3% last month.

New CSO figures show a total of 1,647 vehicles were registered in November.

Renault (184) was the most popular make followed by Volkswagen (177) and Toyota (124).

The first 11 months of 2018 more than half of new cars licensed were diesel.

A total of 120,000 new cars have been licensed so far this year - a 4% drop on last year.

- Digital Desk