New bus corridor in Dublin could lead to 800 trees being cut down

Plans for bus corridors in the city could see 800 trees face the chop in Dublin.

Under the new proposals up to 1,400 people could also lose part of their gardens.

Dublin's overall tree canopy covers just 10% of the city.

Dr Gerald Mills, Associate Professor in Geography at UCD, says we need to be mindful to make sure there's greenspace in town:

"If I live in the city centre, I don't have a private garden - what are my options?

"Is it simply to get into a car to go off to the Phoenix Park when I want to go for a walk?

"I think we need to start thinking differently about how we provide greenspace and trees inside the city," he added.

Incidentally, National Tree Week is taking place from Sunday, March 31 and will run until Saturday, April 6.

This year’s theme is ‘Planting for our Planet’.

"By doing something as simple as planting a tree everyone can play a role in combating climate change," the Tree Council of Ireland said.