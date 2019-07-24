New British PM Boris Johnson: 'We can get a deal' at Irish border

New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “convinced we can do a deal” to resolve the issue of the Irish border but he would prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Johnson said he was “convinced” a Brexit deal could be reached without checks at the Irish border and without the “anti-democratic backstop”.

“It is of course vital at the same time that we prepare for the remote possibility that Brussels refuses any further to negotiate and we are forced to come out with no-deal.

“Not because we want that outcome, of course not, but because it is only common sense to prepare.”

Looking at domestic policy, he said he would begin to recruit 20,000 additional police officers “to make your streets safer”.

Work would also start on 20 new hospital upgrades, ensuring additional funding for the NHS reached the front line.

Mr Johnson also vowed to fix the “crisis” in social care “once and for all” with a clear plan to give every older person the dignity and security they deserve.

He said the Government would also “level up” funding for primary and secondary schools to ensure all pupils received a “superb education wherever they are”.

- Press Association