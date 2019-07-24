News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

New British PM Boris Johnson: 'We can get a deal' at Irish border

New British PM Boris Johnson: 'We can get a deal' at Irish border
New Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a speech outside 10 Downing Street, London, after meeting Queen Elizabeth II and accepting her invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
Wednesday, July 24, 2019 - 04:13 PM

New British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “convinced we can do a deal” to resolve the issue of the Irish border but he would prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

Mr Johnson said he was “convinced” a Brexit deal could be reached without checks at the Irish border and without the “anti-democratic backstop”.

“It is of course vital at the same time that we prepare for the remote possibility that Brussels refuses any further to negotiate and we are forced to come out with no-deal.

“Not because we want that outcome, of course not, but because it is only common sense to prepare.”

Looking at domestic policy, he said he would begin to recruit 20,000 additional police officers “to make your streets safer”.

Work would also start on 20 new hospital upgrades, ensuring additional funding for the NHS reached the front line.

Mr Johnson also vowed to fix the “crisis” in social care “once and for all” with a clear plan to give every older person the dignity and security they deserve.

He said the Government would also “level up” funding for primary and secondary schools to ensure all pupils received a “superb education wherever they are”.

- Press Association

READ MORE

Boris Johnson confirmed as British Prime Minister by the Queen

More on this topic

Boris Johnson confirmed as British Prime Minister by the QueenBoris Johnson confirmed as British Prime Minister by the Queen

Boris Johnson hit with trio of Cabinet resignations before becoming PMBoris Johnson hit with trio of Cabinet resignations before becoming PM

Hammond quits ahead of Johnson becoming British PMHammond quits ahead of Johnson becoming British PM

Watch: Theresa May fights back tears in her Commons farewell as UK Prime MinisterWatch: Theresa May fights back tears in her Commons farewell as UK Prime Minister

Boris JohnsonBorderBackstopTOPIC: Boris Johnson

More in this Section

HSE clarification on medical cards for terminally ill patients welcomed by Irish Hospice FoundationHSE clarification on medical cards for terminally ill patients welcomed by Irish Hospice Foundation

Junior doctors criticise lack of back-up plan after exam cancelled due to computer glitchJunior doctors criticise lack of back-up plan after exam cancelled due to computer glitch

Kids in Cork complete the first wheelchair skills and training course of its kindKids in Cork complete the first wheelchair skills and training course of its kind

Idea of 'passing the parcel' with children is unacceptable says judge Idea of 'passing the parcel' with children is unacceptable says judge


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee meets artist Ian HumphreysDesign/life: Aileen Lee profiles artist Ian Humphreys

A new tour takes travellers to areas few Westerners visit. But scaling the Gheralta Mountains requires strength of faith, says Sarah Marshall.A network of hidden churches could be Ethiopia’s most adventurous hiking trail

The former Pussycat Doll talks to Gabrielle Fagan about her ‘surprise’ pregnancy, being a good role model and tag-teaming at home with husband Max.Kimberly Wyatt: ‘The balance in my life is better than it’s ever been’

The leading gynaecologist and pelvic pain expert have co-authored a new book called Beating Endo. Lisa Salmon finds out more.Dr Iris Orbuch and Amy Stein: The women on a mission to stop endometriosis controlling your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 20, 2019

  • 9
  • 13
  • 34
  • 35
  • 37
  • 41
  • 43

Full Lotto draw results »