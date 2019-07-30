New bin collection plan launched by Sinn Féin

A new plan that could see bin collection services come back under public ownership has been launched by Sinn Féin.

The party hopes the transition would benefit those on low incomes and with long-term medical disabilities.

Sinn Féin spokesperson for the Environment, David Cullinane, said the party believes the new system would reduce costs.

"From a cost perspective, yes we believe that this would reduce costs.

It would also allow local authority to put waiver systems in place for least well off.

"There's a range of options then open to a government for a regulator, for example, to reduce costs completely for recycling bins and brown bins, I don't see why there should be a cost when it's a resource and it can be used as a resource for energy and for composting."