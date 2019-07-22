News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
New Bill to boost development of offshore renewable energy, Govt say

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, July 22, 2019 - 02:26 PM

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said that the government has taken an important step to boost the development of offshore renewable energy.

A revised general scheme of the Marine Planning and Development Management Bill 2019 has been approved, according to a government spokesperson.

“This Bill is part of the government’s efforts to prevent climate change, provide cleaner air, and create the green jobs and businesses of the future," the Taoiseach said.

Our objective, as we plan for the future, is to transition to a low-carbon and climate-resilient society.

This Bill updates the Maritime Area and Foreshore Amendment Bill 2013.

"The Bill seeks to establish in law a new marine planning system, which is underpinned by a statutory Marine Planning Statement, guided by the National Marine Planning Framework and consists of a development management regime from the high water mark to the outer limit of the State’s continental shelf administered by An Bord Pleanála and the coastal local authorities," according to a statement from the Department of the Taoiseach.

Earlier this year, Mr Varadkaer had said that climate change will mean people will have to their behaviours - and that technology will play a big part..

“Our approach will be to nudge people and businesses to change behaviour and adapt new technologies through incentives, disincentives, regulations and information,” he said in January when he launched the Giving Ireland a Sustainable Future report.

Climate ChangeLeo VaradkarLegislationTOPIC: Climate change

