New aeromedical service for Munster confirmed by Minister

Ireland's first-ever Charity Air Ambulance service pictured touching down at Kerry Airport in 2018. File photo.
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, July 30, 2019 - 12:26 PM

A new aeromedical service is being launched in Munster today, the Minister for Health has announced.

It will be based in Co Cork, at the Rathcoole Aerodrome and will aim to provide emergency healthcare to people living in remote areas in the south of the country.

“The Programme for a Partnership Government committed to explore the feasibility of the expansion of air ambulance services, so I am particularly delighted that we have delivered on that commitment through the commencement of this new aeromedical service in Munster today," Simon Harris said.

Of course, the new service will also deliver on the recommendation of the National Trauma Steering Group to improve aeromedical services.

"The new service will significantly improve access to aeromedical services for people living in the south of the country, and will complement our very successful Emergency Aeromedical Service which operates in conjunction with the Irish Air Corps," he explained adding praise for the Irish Community Rapid Response who he credited for helping establish the service.

The new service will be delivered by the HSE National Ambulance Service in partnership with the Irish Community Rapid Response, according to the Department of Health.

The National Ambulance Service will be given €250,000 to deal with the additional cost of manpower required for the aeromedical service.

