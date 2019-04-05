NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

New €400,000 initiative to tackle sexual harassment at universities

Friday, April 05, 2019 - 06:44 AM

A €400,000 effort to tackle sexual violence and harassment on Irish university campuses should be a game-changer, the Government said.

The initiative aims to create a safe and supportive environment, higher education minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor said.

She said sexual violence and harassment had no place in the State’s educational institutions.

I want the results to be comprehensive and game-changing

“It is unacceptable that any student, researcher or staff member should experience it.

“Through the development of this framework, I believe we can escalate an institutional culture change on our campuses.

“Institutions have a duty of care to their students and staff and this framework is about instigating change.

“I want the results to be comprehensive and game-changing.”

The Framework for Consent in Higher Education Institutions was developed by an advisory group comprising academics, students and leaders in the area of sexual health among students.

They were tasked with devising standards that all institutions will be required to implement.

Funding of €400,000 is to be made available over the period 2019-2020 to assist institutions.

A 2013 Union of Students in Ireland (USI) report entitled “Say Something” found that 16 per cent of those who responded to a survey had experienced unwanted sexual contact.

Around five per cent of women said they had been raped, and a further three per cent said they had been the victims of attempted rape.

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre runs an “Ask Consent” campaign and has spent a lot of time at campus events.

- Press Association

More on this topic

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre support proposal to make colleges obliged to provide consent classes

Colleges must provide sexual consent classes, report suggests

Feminism works like a charm: Rose McGowan on supporting female filmmakers

Conference to discuss issue of sexual violence and harassment at third level

KEYWORDS

IrelandSexual harassmentUniversities

More in this Section

Man arrested after being abusive to students at Trinity College Dublin

Mother of two with terminal cancer settles case against US laboratory for €2.5m

Irish world-record breaking rider who suffered brain injury aims to be first to ride Camino sidesaddle

531 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals


Lifestyle

Fontaines DC: Dublin city rockers

My neighbour is a leading light in the insurance game, even though he never played for Cork Con

Living the first year in the parent trap

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 03, 2019

    • 2
    • 11
    • 22
    • 23
    • 29
    • 45
    • 44

Full Lotto draw results »