Never Mind The Ballots: Ryan criticises opposition climate promises; Tipp a possible kingmaker

TAKEAWAY 1

Watch for Sinn Féin transfers to Shane Ross in Dublin-Rathdown this weekend.

The going has been tough with many previously friendly doors saying they are now backing Sinn Féin.

“Shane is a big believer in a United Ireland football team and Mary Lou [McDonald] was the only leader to back Shane on the Judicial Reform stuff. How about your number 2,” McGrath is said to have said realising he needed to change the approach.

Chancer extraordinaire.

TAKEAWAY 2

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has criticised other parties for their false dawn climate change promises but kept his strongest criticisms for Fine Gael and its leader Leo Varadkar, who has said that Ireland can move from being a "laggard to a leader" on climate action.

Ryan didn't hold back.

“I think the Irish people want to turn from being laggards. It's not that they are laggards. Fine Gael have been laggards and I think the Irish people want to become leaders.”

That's that then.

TAKEAWAY 3

The formation of a Government, which was already expected to take some time, has been thrown into disarray by the death of Tipperary candidate Marese Skehan.

That means a delayed ballot of at least three weeks, new nominations and postal votes, and all eyes trained on the Munster constituency as a possible kingmaker.

But will the casting of a fresh ballot at a month’s remove from the main battle see Fianna Fáil drop from three to two candidates? (They say no).

Could Fine Gael run a third? Could Sinn Féin run five?

Expect the promises to finally build the N24 bypass around Tipperary Town to hit fever pitch.

WELL SAID

I think people are just punch drunk with Brexit, we've been talking about it so much over the last two years that people want to talk about other things that have a more immediate impact on their lives.

- Tánaiste Simon Coveney admits voters don't want to talk about Brexit - Fine Gael's key campaign issue.

TWEET OF THE DAY

GOOD DAY

Mary Lou McDonald held a quick canvass in Finglas yesterday before heading along to RTÉ for her hard-won showdown with Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar.

Sinn Féin now looks on track to win new seats in Donegal, Cavan/Monaghan and Dublin West and hold ones previously thought lost in Kerry, Louth and Meath West.

BAD DAY

Fianna Fáil's Jack Chambers set the internet alight for all the wrong reasons yesterday after facing accusations of overly aggressive behaviour towards RTÉ host Claire Byrne the previous evening.

Not that anyone from Fianna Fáil was paying attention.

“I genuinely didn’t see the programme, I had campaign meetings,” Meath East TD Thomas Byrne said when asked if it was a bit rich for his party to decry Sinn Féin’s attack-based politics given Mr Chambers performance.

“Most candidates don’t be watching television,” muttered Mr Byrne.

WILLIE FÁIL?