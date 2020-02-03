News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Never Mind The Ballots: Be careful what you wish for

Monday, February 03, 2020 - 07:22 PM

TAKEAWAY 1

The people want change - but be careful what you wish for.

That's the warning from Fine Gael as it comes to grips with its ranking as the voters third party of choice.

"This week we are going to try and drag the election back to where we believe it should be, a discussion about who has the realistic and deliverable policies to deliver a change in approach and a new direction for our country," said a defiant Paschal Donohoe. But who's listening?

TAKEAWAY 2

You'd think the election was over with the way many of the parties are talking.

At Labour’s housing policy launch the prospect of sharing government with Mary Lou McDonald and co didn’t seem to be phasing the top brass to any great extent.

Jan O’Sullivan, Labour’s housing spokeswoman, was asked how she would feel should Mr O Broin be given the task of solving the crisis.

“I’ll take education,” was the instant reply.

TAKEAWAY 3

The last few days of the campaign could get dirty.

Fianna Fáil has attacked Sinn Féin's tax policies claiming it will leave Ireland a "cold place" for businesses.

Micheál Martin claimed Leo Varadkar's comments that Fianna Fáil has "a lot of backwoodsmen" was beneath the office of An Taoiseach.

For his part, Mr Vardakar has accused Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin of a “nasty” and “deeply offensive” attack on Fine Gael as a party of privilege.

Gentlemen, please!

WELL SAID

Coming up to the election they are talking about it more and using it to garner green votes, which we call 'greenwashing'. It's using green PR to manipulate the public into thinking that their policies are environmentally friendly in order to get more votes.

– Members of Extinction Rebellion Ireland after spraying green dye over a Fine Gael office

Never Mind The Ballots: Be careful what you wish for

GOOD DAY

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald must be delighted at RTÉ's U-turn on allowing her participate in tonight's leaders debate. Early in the campaign, McDonald had appealed for “fairness” so she could join Leo Varadkar and Micheal Martin in the election clash.

There were even legal threats. Her omission would have benefited Sinn Féin. But it is now firmly game on for McDonald.

BAD DAY

RTÉ has for weeks said that its final leaders’ debate would be between Micheal Martin and Leo Varadkar. Despite howls of derision from Sinn Féin, it stuck to its guns. It has been running ads across channels for the programme.

Until, at the eleventh hour, it changed its mind.

Not a great look.

