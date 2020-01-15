Never Mind the Ballots: A sideways glance at Election 2020 (23 days to go)

Takeaway 1:

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, posing beside forklifts after machinery in Dublin removed and seriously injured a homeless man in a tent, triggered the first row of the election campaign by politicising the incident and trying to involve Fianna Fáil.

Speaking in Monaghan at Combilift's factory, he said: "I think it's reasonable that the Lord Mayor of Dublin [FF Cllr Paul McAuliffe] who is politically accountable for Dublin City Council, should also make a statement I'm sure he'd be willing to do that.”

Fianna Fáil leader Micheal Martin described that call as “extraordinary” saying “that is not how I do politics”.

Takeaway 2:

Retiring Independent Alliance Minister Finian McGrath tells the Irish Examiner he made a mistake as he thought he was talking privately to a journalist, when he suggested Fianna Fáil would win the General Election.

Mr McGrath was slammed by his fellow retiree Minister John Halligan, who accused of “disloyalty” and “being totally wrong”.

Mr McGrath said he rang Mr Varadkar to explain the circumstances, insisting there was no deliberate attempt to be disloyal to the Government.

Takeaway 3:

Fine Gael have sought to hammer Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher after he has threatened to vote against the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement in the European Parliament.

Helen McEntee has been to the fore of these attacks. His party leader Micheal Martin in turn lashed out saying Fine Gael should “stop the silly attacks” on him and Mr Kelleher.

READ MORE Martin confirms Kelleher will vote in favour of Brexit Withdrawal agreement

Mr Kelleher has said that he may not vote for the agreement because of concerns over the rights of EU citizens in Northern Ireland, but his leader made clear at his party's campaign launch that he would vote in support of the deal when the vote is called.

A Fine Gael poster seeking to highlight Kelleher's threat was dismissed by Lisa Chambers who called on the Blueshirts to “grow up”.

Pic of the day

Gardaí at the scene where a homeless man in a tent received life-altering injuries when an industrial vehicle sought to remove it from the banks of the Grand Canal in Dublin yesterday. An election poster for Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy can be seen above the scene. Pic: Gareth Chaney/Collins

Quote of the day

Sinn Féin Director of Elections Pearse Doherty described RTÉ's decision to hold a one-to-one debate between the leaders of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil as an “utter joke”.

"At a time when there is much debate about the role of public service broadcasting, RTÉ has illustrated its failure to live up to its responsibilities. By excluding Sinn Féin, RTÉ is facilitating the gameplan of Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. RTÉ's decision is an utter joke,” he said.

Post of the day:

“I was saddened to hear of the incident by the canal yesterday. My thoughts are with this poor man as he recovers in hospital. I’ve demanded a full report in to the incident which is under Garda investigation. My campaign poster which was located at the scene has been removed” - Eoghan Murphy, Housing Minister

I was saddened to hear of the incident by the canal yesterday. My thoughts are with this poor man as he recovers in hospital. I’ve demanded a full report in to the incident which is under Garda investigation. My campaign poster which was located at the scene has been removed. — Eoghan Murphy TD (@MurphyEoghan) January 15, 2020

Winner / Loser:

Winner:

Labour's Alan Kelly got some good news after he received the endorsements of two prominent health campaigners, Vicky Phelan and John Wall. “I am obviously delighted to receive the backing of two inspirational people like Vicky Phelan and John Wall,” he said.

Loser:

A shared prize for both Leo Varadkar and Eoghan Murphy. Varadkar for seeking to politicise the shocking incident involving the homeless man who has suffered life-changing injuries.

READ MORE Charity questions use of industrial vehicles to remove tent after homeless man suffers 'horrific' injuries

Murphy took considerable criticism after a picture was posted online showing his election poster erected beside the incident scene.

Tomorrow’s world:

Fine Gael will focus on creating extra jobs by getting a good Brexit Deal.

Fianna Fáil's Finance spokesman Michael McGrath to outline the party's plan for the economy while leader Micheál Martin is in Dublin-Central to canvass with candidate Mary Fitzpatrick.

Labour will launch a plan to tackle crime on Dublin's northside.

Data courtesy of The Irish Times